Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Extra Star Power Q&A: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher Dezaria Johnson… Her Brother Predicted, “That Will Be Her Coach Someday!”
Dezaria Johnson or “Z” as she’s also known by, is a standout junior at Eastside High in Covington, Georgia and has made her presence known in the softball world as the #20-ranked player in the 2024 Extra Elite 100 and also as a recent North Carolina Tar Heel commit.
Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
Georgia Tech Football is Fun to Watch Again!
The last time Georgia Tech could say it had won back-to-back games was at the tailend of a five-game win streak, culminating in a 30-27 overtime victory over Virginia in 2018. It seems only fitting that Georgia Tech’s next multi-game winning streak would come with another overtime victory by three points over an ACC opponent.
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
ATHENS, Ga. — Vince Dooley, who guided the University of Georgia to a national title and six Southeastern Conference football titles, has been hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, a school spokesperson said Saturday. Dooley, 90, was supposed to make an appearance at the University of...
Georgia football defenders laugh off Auburn ‘demolish’ comments: ‘I found it funny’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith smiled when asked about it. Zion Logue let out a chuckle. Jamon Dumas-Johnson admitted there was no way to ignore the comments made by Auburn center Brandon Council. The Auburn offensive lineman told reporters on Wednesday that if Auburn could keep Georgia out of its...
Rumors Swirl that Kennesaw State Could Soon Leave FCS, Join C-USA
Next year Conference USA will be growing when they had current FCS members Sam Houston and Jacksonville State. The two programs announced their intentions to depart for the conference last year. Now, though, talk is popping up around social media that Kennesaw State could soon be following in those same footsteps.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
