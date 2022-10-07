Read full article on original website
Scientists calculate how many ants live on earth and… yikes
To say we’re outnumbered is the understatement of the year.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Phys.org
The strange behavior of sound through solids
Not everything needs to be seen to be believed; certain things are more readily heard, like a train approaching its station. In a recent paper, published in Physical Review Letters, researchers have put their ears to the rail, discovering a new property of scattering amplitudes based on their study of sound waves through solid matter.
Phys.org
What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance'
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no...
techeblog.com
Supercomputer Simulation Predicts That Earth’s Moon Formed in Mere Hours from a Collision
We found out that lunar caves could be used as shelter for future astronauts, but how did Earth’s Moon actually form? A supercomputer simulation predicted that an object approximately the size of Mars, called Theia, collided with Earth and that is how the Moon formed. It didn’t take months or even days, just a matter of hours, when material was launched directly into orbit after the impact.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
TechSpot
New supercomputer simulation suggests the Moon may have formed in mere hours, not months or years
In brief: The Moon is a staple in the night sky, but have you ever stopped to consider how it came to be? Researchers have been asking this question for decades and a new simulation adds an interesting wrinkle to the debate. One leading theory suggests ancient Earth was hit...
Phys.org
Scientists collaborate with astronomers around the world to understand distant galaxy
A team of 86 scientists from 13 countries recently carried out extensive high-time resolution optical monitoring of a distant active galaxy, BL Lacertae (BL Lac). Mike Joner, BYU research professor of physics and astronomy, was one of the astronomers contributing to the project. Dr. Joner and BYU undergraduate student Gilvan...
Phys.org
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
IFLScience
How Cold Is Outer Space?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you were in space without protection? Aside from the obvious lack of oxygen and slowly choking, you will also be subjected to extreme temperatures which might not kill you altogether, but might make your final seconds in the universe very unpleasant. There...
NASA Reveals Wild Video Simulation of How the Moon Could’ve Formed
For decades, the world’s top astrophysicists have been arguing over the origin of Earth’s moon. But a recent theory is gaining traction as the most plausible. Since the 1980s, most scientists have believed that the moon formed billions of years ago after a large planet, roughly the size of Mars, crashed into Earth. The collision would have caused gas, metals, and magma to shoot into the cosmos that came together over the course of decades or centuries.
daystech.org
Scientists are closer to understanding the mystery of déjà vu thanks to new virtual reality research
Have you ever had that bizarre feeling that you simply’ve experienced the same exact situation before, regardless that that’s inconceivable? Sometimes it may possibly even look like you’re reliving one thing that already occurred. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists and writers for a very long time.
Gizmodo
NASA Tests Gigantic Slingshot for Hurling Objects Into Space
A recent demonstration by alternative launch provider SpinLaunch suggests payloads containing sensitive equipment can endure the tremendous G-forces generated by the company’s suborbital accelerator. More than 150 partners, government officials, and industry enthusiasts gathered at Spaceport America in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico to watch the...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers From MIT Have Predict the Circumstances of Ecosystem Instability
It might be difficult to comprehend all of the elements that impact the behavior of complex ecological ecosystems. MIT researchers have recently demonstrated that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted using only two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and the strength with which they interact with one another.
Astronomy.com
101 Must-See Cosmic Objects
One of winter’s finest open clusters, M35 is tucked inside the southwestern corner of Gemini the Twins. It was first found in either 1745 or 1746 by Swiss astronomer Philippe Loys de Chéseaux, although his observations were never widely circulated. English astronomer John Bevis bumped into it a few years later. Bevis’ published discovery led Charles Messier to observe the object in August 1764, after which he added it as the 35th entry in his catalog. He recalled the view of M35 as a “cluster of very small stars, near the left foot of Castor.”
IFLScience
An Albert Einstein Doll Was Just Blasted Into Space
An Albert Einstein plush toy has taken a flight to the International Space Station, serving as the zero-gravity indicator aboard NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 flight on Wednesday. For those unfamiliar with zero-gravity indicators, the job of figuring out when the ship has reached weightlessness is given to a small object such as a toy, bear, or other plushy. Not strapped down, it floats into the air and bobs around when that moment happens.
Nobel Prize in Physics: 1901-Present
Here's a look at all winners of the Nobel Prize in physics, including Steven Chu, Aage Niels Bohr and Enrico Fermi.
scitechdaily.com
First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real
A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
Phys.org
Scientists discover they can pull water molecules apart using graphene electrodes
Writing in Nature Communications, a team led by Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo based at the National Graphene Institute (NGI) used graphene as an electrode to measure both the electrical force applied on water molecules and the rate at which these break in response to such force. The researchers found that water breaks exponentially faster in response to stronger electrical forces.
