Social services leaders offer to help preserve Astoria Warming Center
The leaders of social services agencies that work with the homeless on the North Coast have offered to partner with the Astoria Warming Center to preserve a seasonal overnight shelter.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, and Alan Evans, the executive director of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, could provide funding and oversight to the shelter at First United Methodist Church.
