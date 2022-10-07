HARDY has been released from hospital but "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks," he said Sunday HARDY and his crew are recovering from a serious tour bus crash. On Sunday morning, the country singer-songwriter, 32, revealed in a social media post that he and three others were on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tennessee when the tour bus "was in an accident." According to a report from The Tennessean, the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville. "There were...

BRISTOL, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO