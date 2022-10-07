ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

HARDY Suffers 'Significant Injuries' in Tour Bus Crash: 'I'm Alive and That's All That Matters'

HARDY has been released from hospital but "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks," he said Sunday HARDY and his crew are recovering from a serious tour bus crash. On Sunday morning, the country singer-songwriter, 32, revealed in a social media post that he and three others were on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tennessee when the tour bus "was in an accident." According to a report from The Tennessean, the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville. "There were...
BRISTOL, TN
Yakima Herald Republic

Country music singer Hardy is recovering after his tour bus crashed

