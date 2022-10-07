Read full article on original website
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette authorities investigating potential explosive device after traffic stop: LPSO
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a potential explosive device after a traffic stop at the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway on Sunday evening. The Lafayette police and fire departments were also at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said on social media shortly before 6...
Anderson Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page. “The school has been cleared by the NIPD. Everyone is safe,” the post read. “All students are back in class and have been provided breakfast.” The school posted that the […]
Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder
Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street.
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
kadn.com
Tracing social media threats
Lafayette, La(KADN)- The common denominator with all the recent school threats we've seen... is social media. Social media has become a dangerous and disruptive trend in schools as threats of school violence have increased. Pictures circulating on social media from different schools have caused concern for not only administrations but parents... who want it to come to an end.
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Young Girl Dies After Trying to Cross Street in New Iberia
It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive. Investigators say the girl...
Police arrest armed robbery suspect with help from community
An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.
theadvocate.com
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen
Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Valerie Boudreaux; it is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.
ABC13 Houston
Beloved teacher's murder uncovers lies, an illicit affair, a secret pregnancy
Baton Rouge, La. -- In June 2016, a 3-year-old girl was found wandering alone in a parking lot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, near a car that was splattered with blood. She wasn't wearing any shoes and her foot was speckled in dried blood. A good Samaritan who found her kept...
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover...
Duson community gathers to remember woman killed in triple murder-suicide
The Duson community gathered together for a balloon release to remember the life of Paige Lewis.
Lake Charles American Press
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
