ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
stmarynow.com

Another juvenile arrested on battery charge

St. Mary Parish deputies on Thursday made their fourth arrest of a juvenile this week on either fighting or battery charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 32 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile female, 15, Patterson, was arrested 12:21...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
calcasieu.info

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfeasance#Sheriff S Department
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLR10 News

“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions

Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
MANSFIELD, LA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 40 months for straw purchasing guns

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man will spend over three years in prison for his role in straw purchasing guns, including one that was used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar last year.Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday.He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms in May.Young-Duncan's co-conspirator would buy the guns, state on a federal form that they were the actual buyer, and transfer the gun to Young-Duncan, who would transfer it to another person, court documents said. Together they worked to illegally obtain dozens of firearms, including multiple 9mm semiautomatic pistols.One of the guns purchased was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in October of 2021. That shooting left a woman dead and 14 people injured, and two men were charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy