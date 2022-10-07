Read full article on original website
Related
Texas man arrested after SpaceX reports guns, vehicle stolen, sheriff’s office says
A Texas man was arrested in connection to a string of burglaries at the SpaceX facilities in Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison Again After Being Found in Possession of an AR-15 During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, was sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months (4 years, 1 month) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
stmarynow.com
Another juvenile arrested on battery charge
St. Mary Parish deputies on Thursday made their fourth arrest of a juvenile this week on either fighting or battery charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 32 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile female, 15, Patterson, was arrested 12:21...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after search of home uncovers marijuana, crack cocaine, weapon and more
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Guy Lee Watson, 55, was arrested after a search of his home on Horseshoe Rd. The search took place on Wednesday, October 5. The investigation was “prompted by tips which revealed that he was selling drugs from his residence,” according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
calcasieu.info
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In consideration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the following suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses:. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 2:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a multiple-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Former Tyngsboro police officer and gun shop owner pleads guilty to firearms violations
TYNGSBORO, Mass. — A one-time Tyngsboro police officer who owned a local gun shop has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to firearms violations. Daniel Whitman and his business partner Bin Lu were arrested back in January 2021. The pair operated Hitman Firearms. Federal prosecutors alleged Whitman possessed and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions
Former Medical Assistant in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in Connection with Fabricating Controlled Substance Prescriptions. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter.
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
St. Paul man sentenced to 40 months for straw purchasing guns
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul man will spend over three years in prison for his role in straw purchasing guns, including one that was used in the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar last year.Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 28, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday.He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchase of firearms in May.Young-Duncan's co-conspirator would buy the guns, state on a federal form that they were the actual buyer, and transfer the gun to Young-Duncan, who would transfer it to another person, court documents said. Together they worked to illegally obtain dozens of firearms, including multiple 9mm semiautomatic pistols.One of the guns purchased was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in October of 2021. That shooting left a woman dead and 14 people injured, and two men were charged.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for role in conspiracy to buy illegal gun used in Truck Park shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A 28-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in prison for his connection to a conspiracy involving illegal gun purchases, one of which was used in the deadly Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting last year. Prosecutors said Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan worked...
Residents of St. Landry Parish experiencing brown water, deemed safe
For the past 2 months residents in St. Landry Parish have been noticing brown water coming out of their faucets.
Comments / 1