Yes for Life Alliance: Vote yes for the Constitutional Amendment #2 on the November 8 ballot
By The Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members: Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (The Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center) On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of...
Quarles submits comments to U.S. EPA regarding ‘overly restrictive’ limitation on herbacide atrazine
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles submitted comments on behalf of more than 75,000 Kentucky farm families he represents to Michael S. Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), concerning the herbicide atrazine. EPA is proposing to severely limit atrazine levels within watershed areas from the current...
CPE statewide action plan aims to make it easier for Kentucky adults to attend college, fill skills gaps
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statewide action plan to remove barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. At 56.3%, Kentucky has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the nation. A big factor contributing to this is the skills gap...
Anne Jewell named new president and CEO of Kentucky’s Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a competitive summer program where Kentucky high school students focus on product innovation and business model design, has named Anne Jewell as its new president and chief executive officer. Jewell succeeds Tasha Sams, who announced in March her plans to move out-of-state to...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich
Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments
C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Kentucky by Heart: There is an art to a good interview; sharing tips learned along the way
If I may indulge a bit of your time and interest this week, please allow me to share a few items I have learned about effectively interviewing people for my niche genre. I strongly believe each of us has our own compelling stories to tell, and often, if told in a public way, they can be to the benefit of others.
Governor’s advisory committee reports feedback: Kentuckians support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the Commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic conditions, like...
Top state education official says he likely won’t defend charter school law if there’s a court challenge
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said he probably won’t stand behind the state’s new charter school funding law should opponents file a constitutional challenge in court, reports Jess Clark of WKU Public Radio. “I will likely not expend the time and resources of [Kentucky Department of Education]...
Senate Bill 30 in effect, expands organ donor registry and education; support Donate Life KY
Now that Senate Bill 30 has gone into effect, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added organ donation questions to the screen when individuals renew their car tags online. This will impact more than an average 30,000 people per month. “On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for...
Tight supply, increased demand cause rise in gas prices; Covington sees 23 cent increase on the week
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas maintained its recent surge, rising seven cents over the past week to hit $3.79. The escalation of gas prices was even greater here in Kentucky, as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed 15 cents to $3.39. Tight supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits.
‘Antler Alert’: KYTransportation Cabinet reminds motorists of peak season for deer-vehicle collisions
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month; here are tips to stay alert — and stay alive
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
Constance Alexander: The magic of theatre sparks an enduring passion for Kentucky native Jason Woods
Jason Woods remembers the single spark that ignited his lifelong passion. Born and raised in Murray, he was eight or nine. His team had just lost the last baseball game of the season. While trudging to the car with his mother, unfamiliar sounds from an unseen source lured him to a magical scene: Youngsters were flying in the air and onlookers were joyfully enthralled.
