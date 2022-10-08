ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Quarles submits comments to U.S. EPA regarding ‘overly restrictive’ limitation on herbacide atrazine

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles submitted comments on behalf of more than 75,000 Kentucky farm families he represents to Michael S. Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), concerning the herbicide atrazine. EPA is proposing to severely limit atrazine levels within watershed areas from the current...
Mayfield, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Letters to Editor: Rouse for Suzanne Cetrulo, Pfetzer for Julie Metzger Aubuchon, Witte for Rene Heinrich

Thomas Rouse: Keep Suzanne Cetrulo, Appeals Court Judge. I’ve been around a while and am intimately familiar with the KY Court of Justice. I am in year 45 of law practice in KY, served as President and Governor of the KY Bar Assn., on the Ethics committee for almost 35 years, and on the KY Supreme Court rules Committee. So, I am somewhat more than an interested observer of our judicial elections.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
Joe Henderson
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fairness Campaign announces endorsements in select races; says no to constitutional amendments

C-FAIR, the Political Action Committee of the Fairness Campaign, announces candidate endorsements in the Kentucky General Election and endorses “NO” on both constitutional amendments. The endorsements include candidates for Kentucky State Senate and House all across the Commonwealth, municipal and county-wide seats in Louisville and Lexington, and dozens...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear

Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Tight supply, increased demand cause rise in gas prices; Covington sees 23 cent increase on the week

The national average pump price for a gallon of gas maintained its recent surge, rising seven cents over the past week to hit $3.79. The escalation of gas prices was even greater here in Kentucky, as the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed 15 cents to $3.39. Tight supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month; here are tips to stay alert — and stay alive

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: The magic of theatre sparks an enduring passion for Kentucky native Jason Woods

Jason Woods remembers the single spark that ignited his lifelong passion. Born and raised in Murray, he was eight or nine. His team had just lost the last baseball game of the season. While trudging to the car with his mother, unfamiliar sounds from an unseen source lured him to a magical scene: Youngsters were flying in the air and onlookers were joyfully enthralled.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

