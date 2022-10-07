Read full article on original website
Related
cokercobras.com
Cobras Blank Limestone 1-0 for Saturday Conference Win
GAFFNEY, S.C. - Coker University field hockey blanked Limestone 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday (Oct. 8) by a score of 1-0. Kelsey Sithole scored from Britt Kabo part way through the first quarter for what would ultimately be the game-winner, as the Cobras kept the Saints off the board for their first shutout of the year.
Off-the-field incident halts South Florence football game against Wilson
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-the-field incident involving fans prompted officials to call an early end to Friday night’s football game between South Florence and Wilson. South Florence was ahead 63-0 on homecoming night when the game was halted in the third quarter because of the incident. “As best we can determine, some people […]
cokercobras.com
Cobras Compete for 1-1 draw with Trojans during Conference Play Saturday Night.
ANDERSON (S.C.) - Coker's Men's Soccer Team competes for a draw with Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday (Oct. 8th) Both teams were scoreless for the first 30 minutes of play, before Anderson would score first from a penalty kick, putting the Trojans up by 1. The teams continued play for the remainder of the half, neither scoring but looking for their next goal. The Cobras started off the second half strong offensively and were able to draw a penalty. Although missing it, they were given a second chance and were able to tie up the match at 60 minutes. The teams would remain in a 1-1 tie until the final whistle.
cokercobras.com
Women's Cross Country Finishes Seventh at the Akiah McMillan Invitational on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Coker University women's cross country finished seventh at the Akiah McMillan Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 8). Destiny Ingram was the top Cobra finisher in the event in 25:26.21, while Catherine Cann was next across the line in 25:57.2. Kai Marques finished in 27:03.1, while Taylor Marotta (28:02.4) and Stephani Forrester (28:03.3) rounded out the finishers for the Cobras.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Week 7: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season. (Friday Night Hits, part one above) To see scores on the app, click here. (Friday Night Hits, part two below)
wpde.com
Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
WMBF
No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said an off-field incident involving students during Friday night’s high school football game between South Florence and Wilson led to the game being called early. Florence School District 1 said Saturday that the incident stemmed from an altercation between two students near the...
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
School bus involved crash near Chesnee
A school bus was involved in a crash near Chesnee Friday afternoon.
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Deadly crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash near Greer Friday evening.
Comments / 0