Gaffney, SC

cokercobras.com

Cobras Blank Limestone 1-0 for Saturday Conference Win

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Coker University field hockey blanked Limestone 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday (Oct. 8) by a score of 1-0. Kelsey Sithole scored from Britt Kabo part way through the first quarter for what would ultimately be the game-winner, as the Cobras kept the Saints off the board for their first shutout of the year.
GAFFNEY, SC
cokercobras.com

Cobras Compete for 1-1 draw with Trojans during Conference Play Saturday Night.

ANDERSON (S.C.) - Coker's Men's Soccer Team competes for a draw with Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday (Oct. 8th) Both teams were scoreless for the first 30 minutes of play, before Anderson would score first from a penalty kick, putting the Trojans up by 1. The teams continued play for the remainder of the half, neither scoring but looking for their next goal. The Cobras started off the second half strong offensively and were able to draw a penalty. Although missing it, they were given a second chance and were able to tie up the match at 60 minutes. The teams would remain in a 1-1 tie until the final whistle.
HARTSVILLE, SC
cokercobras.com

Women's Cross Country Finishes Seventh at the Akiah McMillan Invitational on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Coker University women's cross country finished seventh at the Akiah McMillan Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 8). Destiny Ingram was the top Cobra finisher in the event in 25:26.21, while Catherine Cann was next across the line in 25:57.2. Kai Marques finished in 27:03.1, while Taylor Marotta (28:02.4) and Stephani Forrester (28:03.3) rounded out the finishers for the Cobras.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Gaffney, SC
Hartsville, SC
Gaffney, SC
Hartsville, SC
wpde.com

Extra officers on hand at Dillon High School football game

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be extra deputies Friday night at the Dillon High School football game at Memorial Stadium. Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers said they called for additional police following a fight Thursday at Dillon High School. A short time later, there was a...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

