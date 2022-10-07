ANDERSON (S.C.) - Coker's Men's Soccer Team competes for a draw with Anderson in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday (Oct. 8th) Both teams were scoreless for the first 30 minutes of play, before Anderson would score first from a penalty kick, putting the Trojans up by 1. The teams continued play for the remainder of the half, neither scoring but looking for their next goal. The Cobras started off the second half strong offensively and were able to draw a penalty. Although missing it, they were given a second chance and were able to tie up the match at 60 minutes. The teams would remain in a 1-1 tie until the final whistle.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO