Covington, VA

The Roanoke Star

Business Leaders Endorse Baugess, Bowers, Keller, and McGuire for Roanoke City Council

The Business Leadership Fund (BLF), a local political action committee representing The Roanoke Valley’s regional business community, recently announced its endorsement of the following candidates for local office in the upcoming elections: • City of Roanoke: Dalton Baugess (R), former four-term Mayor David Bowers (I), Maynard Keller (R), and Peg McGuire (R) (special election). Despite […]
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
wvtf.org

New report highlights history of environmental violations at Radford arsenal

A new report by an environmental justice organizatioThe report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, often referred to as “the arsenal,” to have more transparency with the public, and total compliance with environmental regulations. The report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army...
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

Virginia farmers pinched by continued high cost of diesel

FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — The high cost of diesel fuel is affecting Virginia farmers. While gasoline prices have dipped in the past six months, diesel prices have remained high. At this time last year, diesel was selling for $3.23 a gallon. The average price of diesel today is $4.65 a gallon. “All of our tractors […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates

Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman

Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
BEDFORD, VA
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

