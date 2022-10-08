Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
Business Leaders Endorse Baugess, Bowers, Keller, and McGuire for Roanoke City Council
The Business Leadership Fund (BLF), a local political action committee representing The Roanoke Valley’s regional business community, recently announced its endorsement of the following candidates for local office in the upcoming elections: • City of Roanoke: Dalton Baugess (R), former four-term Mayor David Bowers (I), Maynard Keller (R), and Peg McGuire (R) (special election). Despite […]
Augusta Free Press
Air Pollution Board adds Giles County to list of areas not meeting air quality standards
At its regular meeting last Wednesday, the State Air Pollution Control Board added a portion of Giles County to its list of areas that do not meet national air quality standards. The area is limited, according to a press release, to the Lhoist North America Kimballton Facility, where sulfur dioxide...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. “The worst part about this is the uncertainty, and not knowing whether it is going to come, or when it is going to come,” said Allen.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices impact delivery service– how Lynchburg florists are managing high costs
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With the rising cost of fuel many businesses are feeling the effects and for local florists in Lynchburg, they are needing to think outside the box to keep up with delivery orders. Leo Wood Florist in Lynchburg says they are seeing more and more people...
wvtf.org
New report highlights history of environmental violations at Radford arsenal
A new report by an environmental justice organizatioThe report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, often referred to as “the arsenal,” to have more transparency with the public, and total compliance with environmental regulations. The report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army...
Liberty News
Hobby Lobby President Steve Green talks stewardship of God’s gifts at CEO summit
Liberty University’s School of Business kicked off Day 2 of its Networking the Nations CEO Summit with a Faith Factor panel Thursday morning in the Towns Auditorium, inspiring participants to commit their lives and businesses to Christ. Moderated by Dean of the School of Business Dr. Dave Brat, the...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
Virginia farmers pinched by continued high cost of diesel
FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — The high cost of diesel fuel is affecting Virginia farmers. While gasoline prices have dipped in the past six months, diesel prices have remained high. At this time last year, diesel was selling for $3.23 a gallon. The average price of diesel today is $4.65 a gallon. “All of our tractors […]
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates
Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens. Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)
WSLS
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
WHSV
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting near Mountain View Terrace
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 12:42 p.m. The male is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Roanoke City Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Police said at 11:10 on October 8th, police learned of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
