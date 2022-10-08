Read full article on original website
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week. The steep decline, the report found, was associated with Missouri’s burdensome...
‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at MU has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records requests to the...
