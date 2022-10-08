ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Columbia Missourian

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from Florida

Missouri Task Force 1 has begun its journey back to Boone County after being demobilized from Fort Myers, Florida. The team spent nearly a week helping with Hurricane Ian relief after arriving in Fort Myers, on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week. The steep decline, the report found, was associated with Missouri’s burdensome...
MISSOURI STATE

