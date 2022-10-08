LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO