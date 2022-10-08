ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts

The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line

LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal

Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Four Downs: When will Blackshirts return?

After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts. Improvements in run defense and pass rush have helped the Nebraska defense string together two confidence-boosting outings. Here's how.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players

LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers second back-to-back loss against Nebraska

After falling to No. 11 Minnesota in straight sets on Friday, the Michigan volleyball team (12-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) looked to bounce back with an upset win against No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (14-1, 6-0) entered the match undefeated in Big Ten games, including a huge five-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Nebraska 'playing with confidence' in Rutgers win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football earns back-to-back Big Ten wins for the first time since 2018, defeating Rutgers 14-13 on Friday night. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the Huskers' newfound confidence, what changed in the second half and how these victories help Mickey Joseph's chances at becoming Nebraska's permanent head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced

The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (three, eight, eleven, sixteen, thirty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor enters Nebraska

Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
NEBRASKA STATE

