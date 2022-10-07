ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Bay, CA

jacobbarlow.com

Dutch Flat School

Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
DUTCH FLAT, CA
athleticbusiness.com

UC Davis Students Vote in Another Mascot

Make room, Gunrock the Mustang, there's a new mascot on campus in Davis, Calif. A group at the University of California Davis that has been working to switch the Aggies' mascot from a mustang to a cow have sort of won: the cow is the mascot of the student government group, Associated Students of the University of California Davis. The mascot was made official on Sept. 30, according to The California Aggie. , after a student movement pushed to change the university's mascot.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County targets deed and title fraud

Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Silicon Valley

Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence

A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
SAUSALITO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fires in homeless camps

We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
PLACERVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Kid’s Holiday Shopping Spree in Roseville for Underprivileged Children seeks 600 Volunteers

Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization’s annual signature...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing

The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael residents demanding answers after senior fatally beaten in front of his home

CARMICHAEL - Desperate for their own safety, people piled into the Gibbons Park - Mission Oaks Community Center wanting answers after a deadly attack on one of their own neighbors.Investigators say Darin Chastain, a homeless man who was under the influence, randomly attacked and killed 74-year-old James Raleigh outside his home."It's just like why? Why? There's no rhyme or reason. He was an amazing man," said Christina Gruver. Christina and Jim Gruver live next door to Raleigh. They're now afraid to simply walk their dog at night. "We just want something to happen. I mean, we shouldn't...
CARMICHAEL, CA

