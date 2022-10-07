Read full article on original website
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountability
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 Years
Slumlord's properties damage a Sacramento woman's condo and several others in last four years
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24
Dutch Flat School
Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
KCRA.com
'We hit a tipping point': Community packs Carmichael public safety meeting, pleads for action
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — People packed inside Carmichael's Mission Oaks Community Center Thursday night – devastated by the recent death of one of their neighbors and pleading for action from Sacramento County leaders. "We hit a tipping point, and this is where we're at," said Lorie Moreno, president of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law to protect students in foster care. Here’s how it’ll keep them in class
When Betty Williams received calls from a high school vice principal saying her granddaughter was late, she believed the school was looking to build a case and suspend her granddaughter over attendance. Williams’ granddaughter is in foster care and relies on assigned transportation to and from school which occasionally doesn’t...
athleticbusiness.com
UC Davis Students Vote in Another Mascot
Make room, Gunrock the Mustang, there's a new mascot on campus in Davis, Calif. A group at the University of California Davis that has been working to switch the Aggies' mascot from a mustang to a cow have sort of won: the cow is the mascot of the student government group, Associated Students of the University of California Davis. The mascot was made official on Sept. 30, according to The California Aggie. , after a student movement pushed to change the university's mascot.
Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County targets deed and title fraud
Real estate notification program aimed at impeding fraudulent activity. Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a new real estate notification program to help protect property owners from unauthorized transfers of real property. Over the last decade, property fraud (also known as deed or title...
KCRA.com
Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
FOLSOM, Calif. — A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard.
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence
A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Mountain Democrat
Fires in homeless camps
We live in a time before a wildfire destroyed Placerville. Why do I say this? Because the chances of a catastrophic wildfire is greatly increased by the county’s homeless camps. A recent fire broke out in the homeless encampment above Broadway. Numerous fires have been extinguished there in recent...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
rosevilletoday.com
Kid’s Holiday Shopping Spree in Roseville for Underprivileged Children seeks 600 Volunteers
Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization’s annual signature...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing
The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
Vandals damage, steal items from Lincoln golf course, country club managers say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Owners of Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club are considering implementing new security measures after vandals allegedly damaged the golf course and stole items Friday night, according to a letter from managers, obtained by ABC10. In the letter, members of the country club's management say unidentified individuals...
Carmichael residents demanding answers after senior fatally beaten in front of his home
CARMICHAEL - Desperate for their own safety, people piled into the Gibbons Park - Mission Oaks Community Center wanting answers after a deadly attack on one of their own neighbors.Investigators say Darin Chastain, a homeless man who was under the influence, randomly attacked and killed 74-year-old James Raleigh outside his home."It's just like why? Why? There's no rhyme or reason. He was an amazing man," said Christina Gruver. Christina and Jim Gruver live next door to Raleigh. They're now afraid to simply walk their dog at night. "We just want something to happen. I mean, we shouldn't...
