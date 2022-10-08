McKewon: Blackshirts give Nebraska another win and first place in the West — for a night

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia Thompson
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
North Platte Telegraph
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts
The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
North Platte Telegraph
Even with its flaws, Nebraska keeps rolling: 'They play great as a team'
Like any team around the nation, the Nebraska volleyball team has had its share of flaws pop up through roughly 50 days of play. In some matches, the Husker offense hasn't been great in part due to inconsistent setting. Serving has also been an issue — too many errors, too few aces. Production from the middle blocker position could improve, too.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
North Platte Telegraph
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
North Platte Telegraph
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha Performing Arts conducts masterclasses
North Platte High School theater arts students participated in a master class with dance and performing arts instructor Elizabeth Farley on Tuesday morning. Farley is traveling the state with Omaha Performing Arts’ Nebraska High School Theater Academy conducting master classes and leading musical theater dance workshops along the way. This annual tour allows O-pa to make Broadway education accessible to students statewide and enhances O-pa’s commitment to break down barriers to Broadway.
North Platte Telegraph
34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting
Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
North Platte Telegraph
Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas
A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man set for sentencing for leaving noose where Black co-worker would find it
An Omaha man will face up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine for leaving a small noose on a floor scrubber used solely by his Black co-worker. Bruce Quinn was charged with interference with federally protected activities and pleaded guilty last month. In the plea agreement,...
Comments / 0