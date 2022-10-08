Read full article on original website
Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year
AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
Paramore brings headliner energy to their ACL Fest set
AUSTIN, Texas — The thing about Paramore is it feels like they haven’t aged a day. At their first-ever Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Sunday night, they brought the millennial nostalgia in full force. It felt like a 2007 Warped Tour, in the best way. With...
8 things you might have missed during Weekend 1 at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Embedded content contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised. With six days of music, nine stages and back-to-back to performances, it's impossible to catch every moment of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. KVUE had boots on the ground all three days during Weekend...
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
Food truck owners looking forward to ACL Weekend 2 after successful start
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people descended on Zilker Park last weekend for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many of those people bought food from the various local vendors. "We did about 140% of our sales that what we were expecting to do from last year," Faraz Vohra,...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Mr. Gatti's Pizza celebrates 53 years, expansion in Austin
Mr. Gatti's Pizza has been an Austin classic for the last 53 years. Now in 2022, they're expanding.
Austin man finishes 586th cycling class, setting record
Jesse Guyer set a record for indoor cycling classes in a year. Meanwhile, another rider in Houston is chasing the same goal.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin...
Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's Austin mayoral debate next week?. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., KVUE – with distribution partners KUT and the Austin American-Statesman – is hosting a debate between all six candidates running for mayor of Austin.
'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond
AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer. In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office
AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
ACL Weekend 2 Forecast: Mostly dry with isolated rain chances
AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is in the books, and we did not receive any measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry during the event. We reached the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs all three days, so although the weather cooperated this past weekend, temperatures continued to trend above average.
Report: Mid-rise with sustainable design planned for East Fourth Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A mid-rise office building with a sustainable design is coming to East Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The ABJ reports that Stream Realty Partners LP and global investment manager Barrings LLC are partnering to develop 1400 East, which will be located on one acre at 1400 E. Fourth Street, just west of the Plaza Saltillo train station.
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from the city council is helping with at least one of those problems.
