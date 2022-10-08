ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Michigan's Hart back from hospital after medical emergency

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay. “Things are trending in a positive direction," the 36-year-old Hart said in a statement released Monday by the football program. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate. The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Davison woman dies, Fostoria man injured in chain reaction crash on M-24

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison woman died and a Fostoria man was injured after a chain reaction crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange in Lapeer over the weekend. Lapeer police say the 18-year-old woman from Davison got off eastbound I-69 and was turning to head north on M-24 around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Silverado driving south on M-24 hit her Dodge Avenger.
DAVISON, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week

Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
NOVI, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man

A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
VASSAR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
MLive

