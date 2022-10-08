ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadott, WI

Late Touchdowns Cannot Liftft Hornets Over Cardinals

By Cara Dempski
The Spring Valley Cardinals may have scored four touchdowns Friday night in their 28–13 victory over Cadott, but it was the Hornets who got the last word in the game, scoring on a five-yard pass to Nick Fasbender with a mere 21 seconds on the clock.

The Cardinals managed to hold off the Hornets until 8:41 in the third. Then, Cadott quarterback Tristan Drier connected with Connor Roth for a 10-yard touchdown play, and stepped back to watch Peter Weir’s kick sale through the uprights for the point after, to make the game 21–7 in Spring Valley’s favor.

