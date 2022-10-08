Read full article on original website
Ex Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Fired By Carolina Panthers
Former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule has been fired by the Carolina Panthers five games into his third season.
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6
Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
Texas Longhorns back in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll after blowout win in Red River Showdown
Following the 49-0 blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, the Longhorns moved into a tie for No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Where to eat if you’re visiting Baylor/Waco (and what to order)
As Baylor’s beloved hometown of Waco continues to grow, it becomes increasingly difficult to answer that ever-impossible riddle that has plagued everyone: “Where do you want to eat?”. Six years ago, we attempted to solve the puzzle, and we tried again three years later. But the eatery landscape...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Isolated storms possible Wednesday; higher rain chances next week
Two cold fronts are on the way in the next week, the second of which may bring widespread soaking rainfall and cooler autumn temperatures. -- David Yeomans
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Lampasas man injured in collision with dump truck
A 76-year-old Lampasas man was seriously injured in a collision Friday morning when authorities said he made a U-turn in front of a dump truck. Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash at 9:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles west of Kempner in Lampasas County. Authorities said a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by an unidentified man from Lampasas, was traveling westbound on…
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
The Most Memorable Moments of Friday’s ACL Fest
An ideally-overcast Friday opened Weekend One of ACL Fest. Here are the Chronicle music writers’ highlights from day one at Zilker Park. Perhaps, for me, the singular moment of ACL’s Friday was bearing witness to Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu leading the Tito’s tent in a hyped refrain of “Get the fuck out!” but Cassandra Jenkins’ whisper-sung vignettes brought me the most emotional comfort. A voicemail from jail presaged “American Spirits,” contrasting her life experiences with those of an incarcerated friend – exemplifying the Brooklyn songwriter’s charitable style: soft voice, sharp writing. Fronting a sax-inflected quartet with compositions leaving room for real-time introspection, Jenkins’ 30-minute set pulled largely from last year’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, though recent single “Pygmalion” rocked harder live than in-studio. Delivering lyrics with eyes closed, her lime eyeshadow sometimes gave the impression of glowing green corneas – fitting for superhuman empathy. Closer “Hard Drive,” a brilliant achievement of spoken scene writing, proved the exemplar of material you want to hear amidst the daytime sobriety of a music fest. – Kevin Curtin.
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
