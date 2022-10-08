Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season. In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21...
knopnews2.com
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Girl’s Golf State Championship were taking place all over the state. The Class A State Championship was held at Norfolk Country Club, Class B was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, and the Class C State Championship was held at Elks County Club in Columbus.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosts Lexington for senior night
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes on their Senior Night hosted the Minutemen of Lexington Monday night. Gothenburg came in with a record of 23-2 and Lexington came in with a 3-21 record. Starting off in the first set, the Swedes fed off their home crowd as they got...
knopnews2.com
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: One lane reopened after semi rollover closes lanes of I-80 near Kearney
One lane of westbound traffic is now open after a semi rollover near Kearney. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers reopened the lane to get traffic moving from the area. NSP said there were no injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL STORY 2:18 p.m.: Interstate 80 westbound is currently...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
knopnews2.com
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
knopnews2.com
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
North Platte shooting leaves 19-year-old critically injured; 1 arrested
At 11:34 PM on October 8, 2022, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near 4th and Eastman. Upon arrival, a 19-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Melanie Standiford appointed to chair position of Frontier County GOP
FRONTIER COUNTY, Neb. -- Melanie Standiford, of Curtis, has been appointed to the vacant county chair position of the Frontier County GOP. A press release said the request was made by Calvin Pemberton, Sub-District 305 Chair Representative. It was reported that Pemberton requested Standiford be immediately appointed to fill the...
