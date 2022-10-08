NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO