Charlotte, NC

Deacs take center stage at ACC Women's Basketball Tipoff

First-year Wake Forest women's basketball coach Megan Gebbia, along with players Jewel Spear and Olivia Summiel chatted with the media during a press conference at ACC Tipoff Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Here's the transcript from that press conference:. THE MODERATOR: We already welcomed one new member to the ACC with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Blue Devil recruiting prospect grew up rooting for UNC

Two weeks ago, the Duke basketball program and its UNC basketball counterpart hosted Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell for his two unofficial visits on Tobacco Road. Of the two, though, only the Tar Heels extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who ranks No. 5 in ...
DURHAM, NC
#Unc#Live Action#Carolina Basketball
NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)

Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Guilford County woman scores big with over $500,000 lottery win

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000. Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
