ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

#1 Wayne State Takes Control Of Road Match

MOORHEAD, MN – #1 Wayne State College concluded a series of three straight road volleyball matches on Saturday. From Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota, the Wildcats visited MSU Moorhead. WSC secured the 3-0 sweep of 25-15, 25-9, 25-16. Wayne State College is now 21-0 (11-0 NSIC) while the Dragons...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Women Allow Early Goal, Fall At Minot

MINOT, ND – Sunday afternoon women’s soccer was played in North Dakota for Wayne State College. From Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, North Dakota, WSC visited Minot State University. Minot State University scored 13 minutes into the match and held onto the 1-0 victory. The Beavers are now...
WAYNE, NE
KFYR-TV

Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
North Dakota State
Wayne, NE
Sports
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Wayne, NE
City
Bismarck, ND
waynedailynews.com

Wildcats Top Mavericks During Homecoming South Division Showdown

WAYNE – Homecoming festivities concluded Saturday afternoon with Wildcat football in NSIC South Division play. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC entertained Minnesota State-Mankato. Wayne State College held off a Minnesota State-Mankato comeback to win 41-33 improving to 5-1 (1-1 NSIC South). The...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Winside Volleyball Goes 2-1 During Hartington-Newcastle Tourney

HARTINGTON – Saturday was set aside for a high school volleyball tournament. From Hartington, the Winside volleyball team completed in the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament. Winside opened with a sweep over the host Hartington-Newcastle (25-22, 25-20), then suffered a loss in straight sets to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (20-25, 19-25) before concluding with a sweep over North Central (25-9, 25-12).
WINSIDE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Cross Country Results From Dordt Invitational

SIOUX CENTER, IA – Following a weekend off from competition at the beginning of October, the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country team returned to action on Saturday. From the Dordt College campus in Sioux Center, Iowa, WSC participated in the Dordt University Invite. The...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
waynedailynews.com

State High School Golf Championship Preview

COLUMBUS – A trio of Nebraska golf courses will feature the 2022 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships slated for Monday and Tuesday, October 10 – 11. From the Elks Country Club, Class C teams and individuals will compete in Columbus; Class A is at the Norfolk Country Club and Class B from Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″. The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minot State University#University Of Mary#Wsc#Wildcats#The Wayne State College
newsdakota.com

Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
STARK COUNTY, ND
96.5 The Walleye

In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather

For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
STARK COUNTY, ND
KX News

BRB- Carrie: The Musical brings buckets of fear to Dakota Stage

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Why go into the closet when you can go down to the Dakota Stage this weekend, for an unusual spin on a horror classic? Originally published by horror icon Stephen King in 1974, Carrie — about a young girl who awakens tremendous power to punish those who pushed her too far […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy