#1 Wayne State Takes Control Of Road Match
MOORHEAD, MN – #1 Wayne State College concluded a series of three straight road volleyball matches on Saturday. From Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota, the Wildcats visited MSU Moorhead. WSC secured the 3-0 sweep of 25-15, 25-9, 25-16. Wayne State College is now 21-0 (11-0 NSIC) while the Dragons...
Wayne State Women’s Golf Ties For Third During Augustana Fall Preview, Taylor Ties 11th Individually
LARCHWOOD, IA – Members of the Wayne State College women’s golf team have been busy at work with their fourth straight week of two-day competition. From the Grand Falls Casino and Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, WSC competed in the Augustana Fall Regional Preview on Saturday and Sunday. The...
WSC Cross Country Results From Dordt Invitational
SIOUX CENTER, IA – Following a weekend off from competition at the beginning of October, the Wayne State College women’s and men’s cross country team returned to action on Saturday. From the Dordt College campus in Sioux Center, Iowa, WSC participated in the Dordt University Invite. The...
WSC Women Allow Early Goal, Fall At Minot
MINOT, ND – Sunday afternoon women’s soccer was played in North Dakota for Wayne State College. From Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, North Dakota, WSC visited Minot State University. Minot State University scored 13 minutes into the match and held onto the 1-0 victory. The Beavers are now...
Wildcats Top Mavericks During Homecoming South Division Showdown
WAYNE – Homecoming festivities concluded Saturday afternoon with Wildcat football in NSIC South Division play. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC entertained Minnesota State-Mankato. Wayne State College held off a Minnesota State-Mankato comeback to win 41-33 improving to 5-1 (1-1 NSIC South). The...
Winside Volleyball Goes 2-1 During Hartington-Newcastle Tourney
HARTINGTON – Saturday was set aside for a high school volleyball tournament. From Hartington, the Winside volleyball team completed in the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament. Winside opened with a sweep over the host Hartington-Newcastle (25-22, 25-20), then suffered a loss in straight sets to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (20-25, 19-25) before concluding with a sweep over North Central (25-9, 25-12).
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton
After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
Several Seniors Step Up, Wayne High Secures Final Regular Season Home Victory
WAYNE – With a pair of road games to conclude the regular season for the Wayne High football team later this month, WHS took part in their final home game of the year during Parent’s night. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, WHS...
State High School Golf Championship Preview
COLUMBUS – A trio of Nebraska golf courses will feature the 2022 NSAA Girls State Golf Championships slated for Monday and Tuesday, October 10 – 11. From the Elks Country Club, Class C teams and individuals will compete in Columbus; Class A is at the Norfolk Country Club and Class B from Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
State University announces Gypsy Day Parade float, band winners
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Float winners from the Northern State University 2022 Gypsy Day Parade have been announced. Best Overall Float (best group participation and overall theme representation): Primrose. Second Best Overall: Blank Canvas Salon. Third Best Overall: Aberdeen Swim Club. Northern Spirit Award (best Northern internal group participation): NSU...
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Job Shadow/Career Day Presentation, More Discussion On District 83 Rural School Among Board Of Education Agenda Items
WAYNE – Monday evening’s regularly scheduled Wayne Community Schools Board of Education meeting will take place in the Jr/Sr Library starting at 5 p.m. Mrs. Kiley Koch, Spanish and Business teacher will be joined by Mrs. Lindsey Knutson, 7-12 Counselor. The two will talk about the upcoming job shadow and career day being put on by Wayne Community Schools.
KLEM News for Saturday, October 8
For the second consecutive morning, a freeze warning was issued for northwest Iowa. Temperatures this morning were 21 in Le Mars, 24 in Sioux City, and 28 at Maurice in Sioux County. A freeze warning issued for central Iowa starting this morning is the earliest in 10 years. Freeze warnings are issued for the first freezes of the season during the fall. They are not issued during winter months. The last freeze in 2022 was April 27th.
Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Zillow Research, rent prices have increased nationwide by over 12%, and South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters who are unable to keep up with their rent. Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by...
Siouxland community members react to Tyson Foods relocation
On Wednesday, Tyson Foods announced the employees at the company's corporate office in Dakota Dunes will be relocated to Arkansas.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Ponca State Park To Host Hallowfest October 15
PONCA – If you missed out on the first of two weekend’s during the 24th annual Hallowfest at Ponca State Park, one more Saturday will be highlighted. According to a release, Ponca State Park will offer plenty to do for the entire family on Saturday, October 15. Archery...
