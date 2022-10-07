For the second consecutive morning, a freeze warning was issued for northwest Iowa. Temperatures this morning were 21 in Le Mars, 24 in Sioux City, and 28 at Maurice in Sioux County. A freeze warning issued for central Iowa starting this morning is the earliest in 10 years. Freeze warnings are issued for the first freezes of the season during the fall. They are not issued during winter months. The last freeze in 2022 was April 27th.

