Heavy downpour fails to deter keen race goers from Bathurst 1000 - as 400km rain bomb soaks the east coast and severe flooding cancels a popular music and wine festival

By Australian Associated Press
 4 days ago

Heavy rainfall across NSW has failed to change the minds of keen race goers from attending the Bathurst 1000 as a 400km long rain bomb hits the east coast.

Those who decided to brave the wet, muddy and potentially dangerous conditions were in for a wild day's racing in the lead-up to the big race on Sunday - where drivers will battle it out on the famous Mount Panorama Circuit.

People were seen decked out in rain attire including ponchos and gumboots - as they looked to set up camp on Saturday.

Spirits were not so high elsewhere with flooding hammering other parts of NSW and Victoria, prompting organisers to call off The Grapevine Gathering wine and music festival.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Premier Dominic Perrottet urged residents to be cautious with Wagga Wagga, Forbes, Warren, Gunnedah and Bathurst flagged as the main areas to be hit the worst by the wild weather.

Heavy rainfall across NSW has failed change the minds of keen race goers from attending the Bathurst 1000 after a 400km rain bomb hits the east coast (pictured, driver Shane van Gisbergen during Friday's practice) 
Race goers were seen decked out with umbrellas and gumboots as they arrived at the circuit
Many attendees even wore ponchos as they braved the tough conditions 
People even came dressed in overcoats as a means staying dry in the wet and muddy conditions 

Up to 100mm could fall on the tens of thousands of fans expected to attend the Bathurst 1000, potentially leading to flooding along the Macquarie River in Bathurst.

Free sandbags are available in the town, while volunteers are checking in with residents and tourists camping near the river.

Meanwhile, a Victorian wine and music festival has been washed out as parts of the state remain on alert for major flooding.

The Grapevine Gathering, scheduled for Saturday in Melbourne's northeast, was cancelled at the last minute due to heavy rain on Friday night.

The Coldstream festival site was relatively clear but minor flooding made the roads in and out inaccessible, organisers said on Saturday morning.

The cancellation was a 'devastating blow' for not only festival-goers but vendors and the broader Yarra Ranges region, organisers said.

'This is not the kind of 'pour' we had in mind,' they said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

'We are deeply sorry this news has come at the final hour. We ask you to please bear with us while we work through (the) next steps.'

All forms of rain attire was used to keep warm and avoid getting wet 
Race goer Ivan Crestani plugs a leak in his caravan at the muddy campground
A race goer captured dealing with the muddy conditions at the campground 
Attendees seen watching on in the wet conditions at Mount Panorama 

At the press conference on Saturday, Premier Dominic Perrottet urged people across NSW to be cautious as wild weather hits the state.

'We are expecting overnight heavy rainfall on the east coast of Sydney as it moves up from the west… so there is significant risk of flash flooding right across our state.

'We currently have a situation where our dams are full, our rivers are full, so with heavy rain expected, we ask everybody to continue to be cautious,' he said.

Mr Perrottet warned that saturated ground and at-capacity dams and rivers have increased the change of flash-flooding.

'Even if there is not heavy rainfall, it does not mean that areas are not in a position where we will see heavy flooding.'

In Sydney and inland New South Wales, drenched dams and water catchments will be tested by the intense downpour over the weekend, after Sydney surpassed its wettest year on record this week.

Much of Victoria and Queensland will also be in the firing line, with state emergency services cautioning against unnecessary travel.

It comes after heavy downpours cut off roads in Melbourne on Friday with the SES receiving more than 300 calls for help across Victoria.

Race goers did whatever they could in order to stay dry - including this crazy form of head attire 
Those passionate fans who made the bold decision to attend were seen with a smile on their faces 
Strong winds and rainfall will continue to buffet the east coast of Australia, weather experts have warned (above, total rainfall forecast for the two days of the weekend)
Relentless rainfall in Australia's east will continue even after Sydney (pictured) surpassed its wettest year ever recorded

Six hourly rainfall totals of 30-50 millimetres were predicted in the Central Tablelands, the Hunter region and metropolitan Sydney, with isolated areas expected to receive up to 70mm.

After a soggy week in NSW, heavy falls on already saturated grounds would heighten the risk of landslides and debris falling across roads, Ms Kirkup said.

While the worst of the weather is forecast for Sydney, the Hunter region and the Central Tablelands, other areas can also expect rain.

The system is expected to blanket the state, with widespread showers forecast from the mid-north coast to the southern end of the state.

Damaging winds are forecast through the Sydney metropolitan and Illawarra coast on Saturday through to Sunday morning, with winds of 60-70km/h and peak gusts of more than 90km/h.

Much of Victoria and Queensland will also be in the firing line, with state emergency services cautioning against unnecessary travel (pictured, flooded roads in Melbourne on Friday)
Wild weather comes after heavy downpours cut off roads in Melbourne on Friday with the SES receiving more than 300 calls for help across Victoria

As rain continues to soak much of NSW, and flood peaks flow down already swollen rivers, the bureau has warned of a widespread risk of significant riverine flooding for multiple inland catchments.

Major flooding is occurring along the Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers.

Renewed flooding is a risk at inland and coastal catchments including the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie and Belubula rivers, Mandagery Creek, the Lachlan and Bogan rivers, Colo River, Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter rivers.

State emergency operations controller Peter Cotter asked that the community work with emergency services and follow any directions they were given.

A dread-inspiring weather map has revealed the 400km stretch of Australian coast set to be hammered by a megastorm bringing more flooding hell for NSW locals 

'Those in flood-prone areas are urged to avoid essential travel and drive to the conditions on the roads,' he said.

'Please obey road closures and remember, if it's flooded, forget it.'

Victoria SES asked Victorians to prepare for the impacts of flooding.

'Being well-prepared can reduce the impacts of flooding by up to 80%.'

'VICSES volunteers also ask Victorians to avoid flooded roads, and to avoid driving during heavy downpours. Floodwater rescues put our volunteers at risk let alone the dangers to those in the vehicle.'

The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland said the weather system posed 'primary hazards of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding possible. Storms possible in western QLD and southern interior.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

