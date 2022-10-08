Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Early edge carries Dodgers past Padres in NLDS opener
LOS ANGELES -- Trea Turner hit a first-inning home run, Julio Urias went five innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Will Smith and Gavin Lux had RBI doubles as the Dodgers followed a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nick Castellanos powers Phillies over Braves to open NLDS
Nick Castellanos reversed a season of frustration against Atlanta on Tuesday to help the Philadelphia Phillies stun the host Braves 7-6 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The right fielder, who hit just .191 in 12 games against Atlanta during the regular season, went 3-for-5 with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dodgers leave Craig Kimbrel off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers left veteran closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster Tuesday. The move comes two weeks after the Dodgers demoted Kimbrel from the closer's role. The club did include right-handers Blake Treinen and Dustin May on their roster, which features 13 pitchers. Both hurlers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gerrit Cole, Yankees take down Guardians in Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- Two years ago, Gerrit Cole could not pitch a home playoff game in the 60-game pandemic season, and even if he could have, it would have been in front of an empty stadium. Last year, Cole was forced to pitch at Fenway Park and struggled in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Phillies fans excited as team takes Game 1 of NLDS
WYOMISSING, Pa. — It's an excited energy as of late when you talk to Phillies fans. "They started out the year horrible, you know, losing games late and all that, and they made the turn around when they fired their manager," said fan Guy Lombardo. Since then, the excitement...
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Yankees leads series 1-0
E_Kiner-Falefa, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 18. 2B_Ramírez, Giménez. HR_Bader, Rizzo, Kwan. RBIs_Bader, Rizzo 2, Trevino, Kwan. SB_Judge, Rosario. SF_Trevino. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56. A_Game...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
E_O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B_Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Kwan (1), Bader (1), Rizzo (1). SB_Rosario (1). SF_Trevino (1). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Quantrill L,0-1544335. Stephan100001. De Los Santos110000. Karinchak100001. New York. Cole W,1-061-341118. Loáisiga H,12-320000. Peralta H,111-300001.
Comments / 0