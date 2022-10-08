If you were looking for some Vampire 101, this was the hour for you. Every vampire tale has a different set of rules -- a collection of truths unique to each world crafted and curated by the creators of the lore. Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 walks us through those opening years after Lestat turns Louis, as we learn about his new world alongside him.

