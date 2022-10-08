ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 Review: Keeping the Faith

It's a rapidly changing world, and everyone's feeling the pressure. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1 gave us the cops' perspective on the modern world's increased cynicism and high crime rates. This is nothing new for this series, but this time was different. Frank took his friend, the Archbishop, on...
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV Fanatic

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Dye Hard

We got ourselves a new rookie. Celina Juarez is a handful, and she was one of many reasons why The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 was stressful to watch from the opening moments until the end. Of course, we also got an update on the Rosalind Dyer situation, and she'll...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Nolan manage to find common ground with the new rookie?. On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3, the veteran police officer found himself at odds with how the young man approached policing. As Nolan tried to get through to him, it became clear that they both had very different...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 Review: Game of Drones

This season opener checked most of the necessary boxes. On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1, the team tracked down some foreign baddies while dealing with their personal issues as the ghost of Hetty hovered over them. In other words, it delivered exactly what longtime viewers expected, with few...
TV Fanatic

Lucy Lawless on My Life Is Murder Season 3, Playing a "Souped-up Verison" of Herself

Catching up with a cultural icon is always exciting, but catching up with Lucy Lawless from her country home takes the cake. We talked with Lucy about My Life Is Murder Season 3, which premieres today on Acorn TV. Our zoom chat included expansive views of her lovely home (where she finally has wireless), and a peek at her gorgeous dog enjoying the day.
TV Fanatic

Family Law Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Parenthood

Parenting is one of the most demanding jobs. Family Law Season 1 Episode 2 covered a controversial topic when Abigail and Daniel were determined to prove that Ellie and Levi could be good parents, despite having limitations. Despite what they thought of each other, the half-siblings came together to support...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TV Fanatic

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: ...After the Phantoms of Your Former Self

If you were looking for some Vampire 101, this was the hour for you. Every vampire tale has a different set of rules -- a collection of truths unique to each world crafted and curated by the creators of the lore. Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 walks us through those opening years after Lestat turns Louis, as we learn about his new world alongside him.
TV Fanatic

Titans Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed, but There’s a Catch

The Titans will assemble again on HBO Max early next month. The streaming service confirmed during the New York Comic-COn panel for the series that Season 4 will debut with two episodes on November 3. A midseason finale will air Thursday, December 1, while the second batch of episodes will...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: Will Ian Come Between Conrad and Cade?

We saw the effects one bullet could have on many people and a hospital. It was the primary focus of The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, in addition to the birth of the Devi-Austin twins, Ian's deception with his drug use, and more. Join Meaghan Frey, Laura Nowak, Carissa Pavlica,...
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: It's Time For New Possibilities

Buck is finding himself on quite the journey. With the help of some new reading material and timely advice, Buck appears to be trying to discover more about himself and what he wants out of life. It's a worthy endeavor, but it can also be a little scary when the path in front of you is so unclear.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down

CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
