Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’

Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition

Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run

Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Roman Fury Wins Pro Debut With Brothers Tyson, Tommy at Ringside

25-year-old Roman Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, made his professional debut on Saturday night with a four round decision win over Ryan Hibbert in Doncaster. The referee handed down the sole score of 40-36. Roman, a cruiserweight prospect, was led to the ring by his...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Iron#Combat
Boxing Scene

Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman

By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Parker Very Confident Fury Would Stop Joshua if Fight Ever Happened

If the fight ever comes together, Joseph Parker is backing Tyson Fury to score a knockout victory over his domestic rival, Anthony Joshua. Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champion, trains side by side with Fury, who currently holds the WBC crown. Back in 2018, Parker lost a twelve round unanimous...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora frontrunner for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd

By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner to challenge Tyson Fury for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The 38-year-old Chisora has a 1-3 record in his last four fights and is ranked #14 WBC, which makes him a textbook version of a fringe contender.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Kambosos is “in trouble” against Devin

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, says former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is “in trouble” next Saturday night when the two meet for a rematch on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The Haney vs. Kambosos Jr II event...
COMBAT SPORTS

