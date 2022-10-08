Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Canelo Alvarez ready to run the gauntlet against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez?
By Sean Jones: Fans want to see Canelo Alvarez step up the level of his competition by battling David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his next three fights. There’s nothing wrong with Canelo running the gauntlet now against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez. Even if Canelo...
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence’s size gives him an advantage over Terence Crawford says Kenny Porter
By Chris Williams: Trainer Kenny Porter says Errol Spence Jr has the advantage over Terence Crawford due to his size. Kenny feels that IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence’s size and natural southpaw stance puts him ahead of the smaller, older 35-year-old WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) when the two eventually face each other.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
UFC・
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
Boxing Scene
Roman Fury Wins Pro Debut With Brothers Tyson, Tommy at Ringside
25-year-old Roman Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, made his professional debut on Saturday night with a four round decision win over Ryan Hibbert in Doncaster. The referee handed down the sole score of 40-36. Roman, a cruiserweight prospect, was led to the ring by his...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn “might have taken” clomifene “by mistake” says Gareth A Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says there’s a possibility that Conor Benn might have taken the banned drug clomifene by mistake, which resulted in his positive test in the lead-up to his postponed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. If Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) did take clomifene by mistake,...
Boxing Scene
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
dexerto.com
Floyd Mayweather claims he “doesn’t know” who Deji is despite upcoming boxing match
50-0 boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has claimed he “doesn’t know” who Deji is, despite the two of them stepping in the ring for an exhibition fight in just a few weeks. After a disappointing first few bouts, YouTube star Deji may have finally found...
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman
By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
Boxing Scene
Parker Very Confident Fury Would Stop Joshua if Fight Ever Happened
If the fight ever comes together, Joseph Parker is backing Tyson Fury to score a knockout victory over his domestic rival, Anthony Joshua. Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champion, trains side by side with Fury, who currently holds the WBC crown. Back in 2018, Parker lost a twelve round unanimous...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
Deontay Wilder's explosiveness makes him a unique threat in the heavyweight division
A year and a day ago, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on one of the great heavyweight title fights in recent memory. Wilder hasn't fought since that memorable night in Las Vegas, when Fury won by 11th round stoppage in a classic battle that had more momentum shifts than a grandfather clock.
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora frontrunner for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd
By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner to challenge Tyson Fury for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The 38-year-old Chisora has a 1-3 record in his last four fights and is ranked #14 WBC, which makes him a textbook version of a fringe contender.
Sporting News
Clobberin' Time, Ep 9: Caleb Plant and previewing Wilder vs. Helenius, Haney vs. Kambosos 2, Shields vs. Marshall
If Devin Haney beats George Kambosos Jr. in back-to-back fights, where does he rank among the best in the pound-for-pound rankings?. Who has the edge between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius?. Are Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall, Mikaela Mayer, and Alycia Baumgardner ready to tear the roof off of the O2...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Kambosos is “in trouble” against Devin
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney’s dad, Bill Haney, says former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr is “in trouble” next Saturday night when the two meet for a rematch on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The Haney vs. Kambosos Jr II event...
Boxing Scene
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
