News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State volleyball goes 0-2 in Missouri road trip
(Peru, Neb.)—The Peru State volleyball team went 0-2, over the weekend as they fell to No. 16 Central Methodist Friday, October 7, 3-0, and on Saturday, October 8, they fell to Missouri Valley College 3-0. Peru State is now 6-15 overall and 3-8 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers debut new turf
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School introduced the Wirth Foundation Friday at the debut night for the new field turf at Pioneer Field. The foundation, which donated to resurface the track in 2012, provided $400,000 for the new turf. Representing the foundation were Nancy Lutz, Paul Madsen, Gail...
News Channel Nebraska
Dan Sears, 61, of Sterling
Daniel James Sears, 61, of Sterling, passed away October 5, 2022 at his home in Sterling, Nebraska. He was the youngest of nine children born to Charles and Marie (Conradt) Sears on July 25, 1961. He was married on June 11, 1988 to Sarah Lade and raised three sons. Dan's...
News Channel Nebraska
Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska
PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
News Channel Nebraska
First frost of of the season
NEBRASKA CITY – Much of River Country experienced its first frost of the season Saturday morning. The Nebraska City band practices at Steinhart Park with frost on the ground at 8 a.m. The Nebraska City airport reports a low temperature of 33 degrees at 7:15 a.m. Falls City’s Brenner...
News Channel Nebraska
Name that Tune
KWBE along with Lauby Plumbing, Heating, Air and Hardware of Blue Springs, and United Fidelity Funding Express serving Beatrice, Fairbury and the surrounding area invite you to play Name That Tune weekday mornings at 7:25!. It’s easy to play. We will play a short bit of a song, and if...
News Channel Nebraska
Eagle man leads multi-state pursuit, arrested for assault
EAGLE, Neb. -- A man from Eagle fled police and went to Kansas before being arrested for multiple assault charges. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said they received a domestic violence assault call 8:17 p.m. on Oct. 6 in Eagle. Officers were dispatched to 707 S 5th St. within two minutes of the call.
News Channel Nebraska
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
News Channel Nebraska
Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
News Channel Nebraska
Public can weigh in on vote fraud, real or fake
The second of three statewide public hearings on Voter ID moves to Omaha this week. The issue, on the November 8th ballot, finds those arguing for greater voting security pitted against those who argue vote fraud in Nebraska is non-existent and a photograph ID will only make it harder for some poor and minority individuals to cast their ballots.
News Channel Nebraska
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
News Channel Nebraska
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
News Channel Nebraska
Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Ten shell casings found after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Gunshots were reportedly heard and a victim found bullets in his wall and car in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Peach St. on Oct. 8 around 9:40 p.m. for reported gunshots. A 38-year-old male victim told officers he was sleeping in his home when he heard multiple gunshots.
News Channel Nebraska
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
