mainstreetmaury.com
MSP Top 25: Week 8 upsets by Centennial, CPA alter the rankings
Centennial and Christ Presbyterian Academy pulled off surprising upsets in Week 8, causing a few changes to the latest Main Street Preps Top 25 football rankings. Centennial (7-1) downed No. 5 Ravenwood – which was missing starting quarterback Chris Parson due to a leg injury – 28-24 on Friday to stay in the hunt for the Region 7-6A title. The Cougars moved up from No. 23 to No. 17.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend
The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
Gallatin, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gallatin. The Davidson Academy football team will have a game with Liberty Creek High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Portland High School football team will have a game with Station Camp High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rodney Garner, Tennessee DL coach, names 3 things in the world that never lie
Rodney Garner has Tennessee’s defensive line humming at the halfway point of the college football season. The Vols decimated LSU thanks in part to that vicious pass rush he has developed. But he knows the real test will be getting to Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe on Saturday against Alabama.
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
radio7media.com
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
williamsonhomepage.com
Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley
Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., joined her beloved husband Lloyd in God’s Kingdom on October 8, 2022. She was born in Wyandotte, Minn., to the late Mary and Stanley Dominick. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Beth (Brian) James and Matthew (Sherry) Shelley; grandchildren, Sheila James, Philip James (Joy Upchurch), Cliff Capling, Sharon (Jeff) Orr,
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
WSMV
TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
travellemming.com
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
Man shot in abdomen during boxing match in Bellevue; Suspect in custody
An 18-year-old is facing felony assault charges after police say he shot a man during a boxing match in Bellevue.
