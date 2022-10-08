ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP Top 25: Week 8 upsets by Centennial, CPA alter the rankings

Centennial and Christ Presbyterian Academy pulled off surprising upsets in Week 8, causing a few changes to the latest Main Street Preps Top 25 football rankings. Centennial (7-1) downed No. 5 Ravenwood – which was missing starting quarterback Chris Parson due to a leg injury – 28-24 on Friday to stay in the hunt for the Region 7-6A title. The Cougars moved up from No. 23 to No. 17.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend

The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
radio7media.com

Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States

IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
williamsonhomepage.com

Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley

Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., joined her beloved husband Lloyd in God’s Kingdom on October 8, 2022. She was born in Wyandotte, Minn., to the late Mary and Stanley Dominick. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Beth (Brian) James and Matthew (Sherry) Shelley; grandchildren, Sheila James, Philip James (Joy Upchurch), Cliff Capling, Sharon (Jeff) Orr,
WSMV

TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
WSMV

Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
travellemming.com

3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
