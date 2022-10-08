Read full article on original website
Former San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval heading to LBPRC
There was a time when Pablo Sandoval was a budding star for the San Francisco Giants. He was a two time All Star and a three time World Series champion, a surprisingly solid third baseman despite a body type that could best be described as spherical. That body type made him a beloved character in San Francisco while his production ensured that he would not lose that distinction.
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history?
There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red after early exit from playoffs
ST. LOUIS — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate. He rapped a clean base hit in...
Realmuto: 'I can promise you, nobody's excited to play the Phillies right now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
Diamondbacks 2022 Wins and Losses by the Numbers
A team level breakdown that paints a picture of the season
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
Keys to the Mariners’ improbable 10-9 victory over the Blue Jays
Yesterday’s game was so wild we’re still all processing it, but similar to what we did with Friday’s win, let’s attempt to break down what helped the Mariners walk away from the Rogers Centre headed to the ALDS. Also, forget keys to the game, I’m naming them Keymasters, yes I did just recently re-watch Ghostbusters, why do you ask.
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason
There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.
Beau Burrows Added To 40-Man Roster, Jacob Amaya Transferred To 60-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows from Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled shortstop Jacob Amaya before placing him on the 60-day injured list. The move added Burrows to the 40-man roster, but the club immediately assigned him to Triple-A, where he has spent the...
MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times
The American League Division Series, a best-of-5 set, begins Tuesday evening in the Bronx.
'They can smell it' — Why Rob Thomson thinks Phillies have something special brewing
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson was trying to navigate his way out of the champagne- and beer-soaked mosh pit that was the visiting clubhouse at Busch Stadium late Saturday night when he came face to face with a reporter hanging out by the door trying to stay dry. "You feel...
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
