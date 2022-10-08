ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
MLB world reacts to Buck Showalter vs. Joe Musgrove controversy

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Trailing 4-0 to the San Diego Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the National League Wild Card playoff series, the situation was desperate for the New York Mets. With that, their manager, Buck Showalter, took drastic action regarding San Diego pitcher, Joe Musgrove.
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason

There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.
Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles for treatment on throwing shoulder

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was on the injury report before Thursday night’s loss to the Colts with a right shoulder injury, and after the game he traveled to Los Angeles for treatment on the injury. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder,...
Mariners End 21 Year-Long Playoff Drought

Two weeks ago, Cal Raleigh pinch-hit a four-hundred-and-fifty-foot home run against the Oakland Athletics to send the Mariners to the playoffs. While the game score was low, the Mariners took out the A’s starter after the fifth inning, with Dylan Moore scoring from a Ty France double. The only...
