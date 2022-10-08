Read full article on original website
Buck Showalter hearing criticism across MLB Twitter for asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove
Many on MLB Twitter didn’t like the move by Buck Showalter asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove for sticky substances in a seemingly desperation move.
Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 2-year contract
The Philadelphia Phillies have given manager Rob Thomson a two-year contract, removing the interim manager tag ahead of the NLDS against the Braves.
Yardbarker
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants to pursue starting pitcher, hire GM in offseason
The Giants entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes after winning 107 games last year, but the team’s efforts to compete for a playoff spot fell short. San Francisco finished with a .500 record and now turns its attention to next season. There’s no question the Giants will attempt to reload and make another push for contention this winter.
NBC Sports
Realmuto: 'I can promise you, nobody's excited to play the Phillies right now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Buck Showalter vs. Joe Musgrove controversy
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Trailing 4-0 to the San Diego Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the National League Wild Card playoff series, the situation was desperate for the New York Mets. With that, their manager, Buck Showalter, took drastic action regarding San Diego pitcher, Joe Musgrove.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets to move on to the NLDS
San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 thanks in part to Joe Musgrove's great performance. Musgrove went seven innings , struck out five and allowed just one hit.
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants to seriously pursue Turner in crucial offseason
There reportedly is a chance that Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner takes his viral smooth slides to the Giants this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco plans to pursue Turner -- along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge -- in free agency.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Ezequiel Duran
Ezequiel Duran, a middle infield prospect, made his MLB debut in June and played nearly 60 games with the Rangers in 2022.
MLB・
NBC Sports
NBC Sports
'They can smell it' — Why Rob Thomson thinks Phillies have something special brewing
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson was trying to navigate his way out of the champagne- and beer-soaked mosh pit that was the visiting clubhouse at Busch Stadium late Saturday night when he came face to face with a reporter hanging out by the door trying to stay dry. "You feel...
mihsislander.org
Mariners End 21 Year-Long Playoff Drought
Two weeks ago, Cal Raleigh pinch-hit a four-hundred-and-fifty-foot home run against the Oakland Athletics to send the Mariners to the playoffs. While the game score was low, the Mariners took out the A’s starter after the fifth inning, with Dylan Moore scoring from a Ty France double. The only...
