inforney.com
Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
waldronnews.com
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana celebrates 10th anniversary with casino night
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center. The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also...
Hometown Patriot: Max Shumake
DE KALB, Texas -- Max Shumake had a plan: step away from college for a semester, and rack up lots of overtime pay at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. But Uncle Sam noticed, and ordered Max to fire some of that ammo at the enemy in Vietnam. He wound up...
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
ktalnews.com
$50K grant awarded to Historic Jamison Building for renovations
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas Historic Landmark is about to get some much-needed renovations after receiving a generous grant from the Texas Rural African American Heritage Group. The Jamison Building, located at 523 W. Third Street in downtown Texarkana was built in 1930 and at one point, served...
txktoday.com
Local TikTok Recounts Life After Tragedy
Dayla Dancer, whose TikTok profile is yungday17, recently reached an extraordinary milestone with over 1 million views on a TikTok video in just one week. In the post, Life update Pt1, Dancer candidly shares her story about a horrible vehicle accident that occurred on February 5th, 2022, that took the life of her husband, Mecedric McFadden, and shortly after the life of their firstborn son Mecedric McFadden, Jr.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
swark.today
Watch: Prescott Fall Festival brings a community together
The Fall Festival in Prescott today brought tons of food, fun, games, entertainment, shopping, and fellowship for the whole community. Watch the news segment below to see all the best of the Fall Festival.
swark.today
Three Hope High classes staged reunions this past weekend
The Hope High School graduating classes of 1972, 1980 and 1992 proved this past weekend, which was not coincidentally homecoming weekend at their old school, that class reunions are still viable even after social media seemed to make them obsolete. Held at the home of Sherese and Robert Phillips in...
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
hopeprescott.com
Retirement Celebration Set For J.D. Raschke
Please join our family in a retirement celebration for JD Raschke after more than 50 years as a diesel mechanic. He has kept the local truckers on the move for many years and now it’s time for JD to close the shop doors one last time. As always, he will still be available for questions, advice, and opinions!
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
KTBS
Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season
TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year. After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise. Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas
An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
