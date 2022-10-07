Energy crisis - live: Liz Truss issues hundreds of new oil and gas licences despite climate change

Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
Energy crisis? It isn’t that we have too little oil and gas. It’s that we have too much
Hurricane Ian has just swept across the Caribbean and the US east coast. It’s likely to become the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The entirety of Cuba lost power for several days; homes have been flattened; and repairing the devastation could cost billions. Hurricanes are a natural meteorological...
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
Ministers hope to ban solar projects from most English farms
Exclusive: Environment minister seeks to expand definition of prime farmland in drive for productivity
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists
The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
BBC
Renewable energy: Government plan for price cap is risky, firms warn
The government is set to cap the price of electricity from older renewable and nuclear facilities as early as this week, the BBC understands. The plans could hit the profits of energy companies including SSE, Scottish Power, RWE and EDF Energy. Firms are concerned that further price limits could upset...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Germany to pay December gas bills for households and businesses
The German state is to pay this December’s monthly gas bill for all households and small- to medium-sized businesses, according to a phased two-stage cap on energy prices recommended by a government-appointed expert panel on Monday. Under the scheme, the one-off full reimbursement in December would be followed up...
BBC
Off-grid energy bills: Rural cheesemaker's fear over £40k oil and gas bill
A Welsh cheesemaker believes businesses who use off-grid energy are being "forgotten about" by the UK government. John Savage-Onstwedder said his energy costs are "going through the roof". Oil and liquefied petroleum gas are not covered by the energy price cap which came into force on October 1. The UK...
Anger as Truss ignores her climate advisers’ call for energy-saving drive
Liz Truss has ignored the government’s own climate advisers in opposing an energy-saving campaign this winter, it has emerged, amid mounting frustration over her resistance to the plan. The advisory body the Climate Change Committee wrote to the prime minister last month outlining the need for a “comprehensive energy...
Solar energy from Sahara to power European homes via massive undersea cable
Solar energy harvested on the edge of the Sahara desert in Egypt is set to be sent to Europe via a massive undersea electricity cable.The 1,373km (853 miles) cable will deliver 3,000 MW of electricity to the European grid, powering both households and heavy industry.The ambitious energy project is expected to be completed before the end of the decade, with the Copelouzos Group backers recently meeting with Egyptian leaders in an effort to speed up the project.“By bringing 3,000 MW of clean energy to Europe via Greece, we are helping Europe wean itself off Russia’s fossil fuels and natural gas,”...
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
Washington Examiner
LNG shipping rate quadruples to record as Europe rushes to replace Russian gas
The cost of shipping liquefied natural gas breached a new record Tuesday as buyers across the world compete for volumes in a tightening market ahead of a winter shortfall brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rates to charter an LNG vessel in the Atlantic rose to $374,000 per day,...
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
TotalEnergies accelerates refinery wage talks as fuel supply shrinks
PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut down this year, given the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg, who inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, told German public broadcaster ARD that it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.” But she acknowledged in the interview, which will be aired Wednesday, that there was a strong debate over the issue in Germany.
With winter fast approaching, Europe scrambles to prepare for energy shortages
Patrick Vranckx, a bakery owner in Temploux, Belgium — 50 miles southeast of Brussels — is panicked. His Boulangerie Pâtisserie Vranckx, which sells hand-molded bread and pastries to about 400 customers every day, is already struggling to keep up with skyrocketing energy costs, and winter promises even greater pain.
marinelink.com
Cepsa Inks Green Hydrogen Shipping Deal with Rotterdam Port
Spanish oil and gas group Cepsa has signed a deal with the Dutch port of Rotterdam to ship green hydrogen from southern Spain to northern Europe, the oil company and the port said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. Countries and companies have seized on green...
