Read full article on original website
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Triton Central wins Shelby County Volleyball Tournament title
Triton Central shut down Southwestern and Waldron to claim the Shelby County Volleyball Tournament title Saturday in Fairland. The Tigers eliminated Southwestern, 25-8, 25-14, then knocked off Waldron in the championship match, 25-15, 25-12, to improve to 19-9 this season. Triton Central senior Kaitlin Bramlett (photo below) finished with seven...
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
shelbycountypost.com
Class A, No. 17 Southwestern soccer wins third-straight sectional championship
Right at four minutes into the Class A, Sectional 42 championship game, Owen Stringer struck for a quick goal to give Southwestern a stunning 1-0 lead over Indianapolis Lutheran. “Stunning” because the two squads played to a scoreless draw just over three weeks earlier. The goal allowed the two-time defending...
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Blackhawks get tough test from Eastern Comets
SHERIDAN – After three straight shutouts, the Blackhawks finally had someone score on them Friday when Sheridan hosted Eastern in an important Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Not that the ‘Hawks were complaining afterwards. First of all, they won. Sheridan held off a comeback by the Comets in the second...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
insidethehall.com
Hoosier Hysteria gives insight into what Indiana basketball can do with a home crowd
Pyrotechnics, half-court shots, dancing and drop-top Cadillacs. While the events in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were certainly anything but normal, and most don’t provide anything to draw from for valid season predictions, something was clear Friday night. Indiana has the fans. The fans have Indiana. And together, the energy...
ballstatedailynews.com
JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed
Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehoosiernetwork.com
‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season
Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
WISH-TV
All lanes of WB I-70 remain closed between SR 9 and Mt. Comfort Rd. in Hancock County
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One section of westbound I-70 in Hancock County remains closed due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck, but a second section of the interstate near Greenfield has reopened after a three-car crash. Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road. All lanes of westbound...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
wbiw.com
State Road 135 to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close State Road135 near Morgantown to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge over Indian Creek, located just south of State Road 252. On or after Monday, October 17, S.R. 135 is scheduled to close between...
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash
A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
Comments / 0