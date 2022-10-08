ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Triton Central wins Shelby County Volleyball Tournament title

Triton Central shut down Southwestern and Waldron to claim the Shelby County Volleyball Tournament title Saturday in Fairland. The Tigers eliminated Southwestern, 25-8, 25-14, then knocked off Waldron in the championship match, 25-15, 25-12, to improve to 19-9 this season. Triton Central senior Kaitlin Bramlett (photo below) finished with seven...
FAIRLAND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beech Grove, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Beech Grove, IN
Education
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Fairland, IN
City
Speedway, IN
City
New Pekin, IN
City
Clarksville, IN
readthereporter.com

Blackhawks get tough test from Eastern Comets

SHERIDAN – After three straight shutouts, the Blackhawks finally had someone score on them Friday when Sheridan hosted Eastern in an important Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Not that the ‘Hawks were complaining afterwards. First of all, they won. Sheridan held off a comeback by the Comets in the second...
SHERIDAN, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Triton Central#Tigers#Hornets
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed

Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thehoosiernetwork.com

‘I’ve been waiting six months for this’: Hoosier Hysteria sparks anticipation of Indiana basketball season

Colby Knerr arrived at Assembly Hall with a sleeping bag, folding chair and enough food for two meals. It was 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Hysteria tipped off in 24 hours. “This is incredible,” Knerr, a ‘72 IU grad, said from his folding chair at the front of the Hoosier Hysteria line Friday afternoon. “Oh my god, I’ve been waiting six months for this moment, this is exciting.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 135 to close south of Morgantown for continued bridge work

MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close State Road135 near Morgantown to continue rehabilitation work on the truss bridge over Indian Creek, located just south of State Road 252. On or after Monday, October 17, S.R. 135 is scheduled to close between...
MORGANTOWN, IN
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy