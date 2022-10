October has been all treats and no tricks so far for Purdue. The Boilermakers have opened this critical month with consecutive wins on the road as an underdog. First, Purdue toppled No. 21 Minnesota (20-10). Then, the Boilermakers took down Maryland (31-29). Now, Purdue finds itself tied atop the topsy-turvy Big Ten West with Illinois and Nebraska, dreaming big.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO