Professionals debuts on The CW on Oct. 11, 2022, with new episodes weekly. Shot in 2019, but just debuting on The CW now, Professionals is the oddest duck of a television series. A remake of Soldiers of Fortune (2014), it stars Tom Welling as an international security expert and Brendan Fraser as a super rich futurist who needs him to find out who sabotaged his billion-dollar rocket. Because it's an international production, it’s shot in a frame rate that makes it look like a western soap opera (or a TV set on motion smoothing). Despite the global locations, there’s a jarring cheapness to the whole endeavor that keeps it from even matching visual standards of the rest of the CW slate. Coupled with a script full of clunky dialogue and action that is pretty bargain basement, Professionals can’t compete with similar series doing it better even with tight budgets.

