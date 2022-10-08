Read full article on original website
Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022
Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC
Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
Andor Episode 5 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist is So Important | Star Wars Canon Fodder
It’s almost time for the big heist! Cassian Andor and the rebels on Aldhani are about to knock over an Imperial garrison and steal the quarterly payroll for an entire Imperial sector. Seems like a suicide mission, so why are they doing this? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins confirms completion of final script; teases plans for a fourth movie in the franchise
Wonder Woman might soon be in action with a third film in her series, as director Patty Jenkin confirms the completion of her script writing process for the project. While speaking at the Matera Film Festival in Italia, Jenkins shared the delightful news to Gal Gadot fans around the world, as it seems like she might soon return to deliver justice with her lasso.
Professionals: Series Premiere Review
Professionals debuts on The CW on Oct. 11, 2022, with new episodes weekly. Shot in 2019, but just debuting on The CW now, Professionals is the oddest duck of a television series. A remake of Soldiers of Fortune (2014), it stars Tom Welling as an international security expert and Brendan Fraser as a super rich futurist who needs him to find out who sabotaged his billion-dollar rocket. Because it's an international production, it’s shot in a frame rate that makes it look like a western soap opera (or a TV set on motion smoothing). Despite the global locations, there’s a jarring cheapness to the whole endeavor that keeps it from even matching visual standards of the rest of the CW slate. Coupled with a script full of clunky dialogue and action that is pretty bargain basement, Professionals can’t compete with similar series doing it better even with tight budgets.
Rosaline - Review
Rosaline releases on October 24, 2022 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. Rosaline is a charming, funny, and fresh retelling of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare in the 14th century. But what makes Rosaline different is that the story is told from the perspective of the eponymous character.
Do Not Open - Official PlayStation Trailer
Do Not Open is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on November 15, 2022. Additionally, the game is coming to PlayStation 4 in early 2023, with a PlayStation VR 2 version planned for 2023. Watch the unsettling trailer for a peek at the creepy world of this survival horror game, influenced by escape room mechanics.
10 Obscure Games We Love
Every gamer has at least one game they love, but it feels they're the only one who's ever played it. In this video IGN personalities share some of their favorite games that aren't very well known, and they'll let you know how to check them out today -- if you even can. The picks here span a 1994 Japan-only Sega Saturn game all the way to a little-known gem released just this year.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Cuphead - Physical Retail Edition Announcement Trailer
Watch the fun new trailer for Cuphead revealing that the action platformer game is getting a physical retail version and collector's edition release. The retail physical version will be available on December 6, 2022, and the Collector's Edition will be available from iam8bit at a later date. Check out the trailer!
Broken Roads Will Torment You With Character-Altering Moral Choices (and That’s Brilliant)
Your journey in Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in the post-apocalyptic wastes of Western Australia, begins with a test. Akin to the Voight-Kampff of Blade Runner, it poses a series of hypothetical situations and asks how you’d respond. What would you do if you discovered that a man being taken for execution was probably innocent? How would you deal with scavengers looting from a place you found first? How would you treat a captured bandit who raided your home? Each of your answers is plotted on a literal moral compass, a persistent and permanent mechanic that will shape your character’s worldview across the next 25 or so hours.
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
Angela Lansbury, Who Starred in Beauty and the Beast and More, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned decades and several major Disney roles, has died. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's family said in a statement, which was reported by NBC News.
Square Enix Montréal Rebrands as Onoma Under Embracer
Lara Craft Go developer Square Enix Montréal has been rebranded as Onoma following its acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year. As reported by GI.biz, a post on the developer's new website explained that "Onoma is Greek for name and names offer endless possibilities", symbolising that players "can be anyone, achieve anything, and go anywhere".
Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director
Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
Amazon Prime Early Access: 23andMe Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale runs from October 11-12 and offers sales on a wide range of cool stuff. Games and tech are on sale, but services are, too, and 23andMe is a big one. Sign up and submit a DNA sample and track your own. If you don't already...
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
Need for Speed Unbound Flexes Its Special Driving Effects Feature in Latest Trailer for the Upcoming Arcade Racing Title
Need for Speed Unbound is all set to take over the racing genre, with a new spin on the iconic arcade franchise from EA. The upcoming title will feature fan-favorite cars and driving aesthetics that has made Need for Speed popular. However, it also arrives with a set of new features, which fans saw firsthand with the release of Unbound's first trailer.
