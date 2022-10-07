Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?
If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Chronic kidney disease risk up for metabolically healthy overweight, obese people
Metabolically healthy overweight and obese individuals may have an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mehmet Kanbay, M.D., from the Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues conducted a systematic review...
Atherosclerosis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Atherosclerosis in dogs often happens when fatty substances including cholesterol block the arteries. The condition affects older dogs the most. Sometimes, you might hear the condition called hardening and blockage of the arteries in dogs. Additionally, certain dog breeds are most at risk of developing the condition. Those breeds include...
Patient Care Delayed at Large Hospital Chain After Ransomware Attack
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) – A ransomware attack at one of the country's largest hospital chains disrupted care at hospitals from Seattle to Tennessee last week. The attack on CommonSpirit Health, the fourth-largest U.S. health system with 140 hospitals, led to delays in surgeries, patient care and appointments. The Chicago-based company did not share information about how many hospitals were affected but said last week it had experienced...
verywellhealth.com
Stages of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis
It’s estimated that about one-fourth of people with diabetes don’t know it. If you have symptoms or are at risk, getting tested is important for treatment and to avoid complications. Here’s what you need to know about screening for type 2 diabetes and the next steps after you’ve been tested.
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Outcomes Similar in CRSwNP Among Treatment-Naïve, Postsurgical Patients
The effect of dupilumab was investigated among patients with severe and uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Among patients who did or did not undergo surgery to treat their chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), dupilumab led to similar outcomes regarding nasal obstruction (NO), sense of smell, and local inflammation.
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
healio.com
HbA1c less than 7% recommended in type 1 diabetes to avoid retinopathy, nephropathy
Study results published in Diabetes Care highlight the importance of maintaining HbA1c lower than 7% to avoid proliferative diabetic retinopathy and macroalbuminuria for people with type 1 diabetes. “Our study determines accurately the levels of long-term sugar that can avoid complications,” Hans J. Arnqvist, MD, PhD, professor in the department...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
Comments / 0