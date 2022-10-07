Read full article on original website
Related
Vaccine Safety: 5 Unique Situations When the Covid-19 Vaccine Isn’t Very Safe
There are always statistical outliers, exceptions to the rule. We can’t expect everyone to react to vaccines exactly the same way. Depending on one’s age, sex, and health status, the efficacy and safety profile of vaccines can differ by a wide margin. Thus, even though approved or authorized vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority, there are and will always be statistical outliers.
Army of swimming microbots eradicate deadly pneumonia infection from mice lungs
Researchers have cleared out deadly pneumonia infections from the lungs of mice using an army of microbots made from antibiotic-covered algae. In the future, the new therapy could be used to do the same in humans.
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?
If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reveals cantaloupe was behind outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections
The FDA has determined an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Typhimurium was from contaminated cantaloupe and declared its investigation over. First posted on Aug. 17 by the Food and Drug Administration, there has been little information available on the outbreak, except for the patient count, which currently stands at 87. The agency did not report the ages of the patients or their states of residence.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Glycogen Storage Disease Type V (GSD V)?
Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD V) is a rare illness that results in fatigue and muscle pain during exercise. Also known as McArdle disease, it mainly affects skeletal muscles. This condition is caused by a lack of the enzyme myophosphorylase. This enzyme promotes the breakdown of glycogen into glucose...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between PCOS and IBS
If one new, potent truth has emerged from food and health trends in the past few years, it’s that it’s crazy just how much your gut’s microbiome impacts your overall health. But you may be surprised how it’s also connected to your reproductive system, too — specifically, if you have polycystic ovary syndrome.
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Dermoid Cyst in the Ovary?
Ovarian dermoid cysts (also called mature cystic teratomas) are a type of germ cell tumor (growths of cells that form from reproductive cells). These cysts are fluid-filled sacs that contain tissues meant to develop in other parts of the body. Tissues in ovarian dermoid cysts can include hair, teeth, skin,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
healio.com
Older man presents with unilateral choroidal lesion
A 74-year-old white man presented as a referral to Lahey Hospital department of ophthalmology for a choroidal lesion of his left eye. He reported a progressive decline in his left eye vision for a year accompanied by intermittent floaters. Previously, he was evaluated by an outside provider who detected a...
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
Comments / 0