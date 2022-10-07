Last week, Maryland launched America’s first statewide Fly Fishing Trail, a collection of 48 sites including two in each county and two more in the City of Baltimore. The trail is a product of Fish & Hunt Maryland, a partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Commerce that “promotes fishing, hunting and shooting sports…to increase the economic impact of tourism in Maryland via the state’s abundant natural resources.” The Trail is divided into five regions, Western Maryland, Central Maryland, Capital Region, Eastern Shore, and Southern Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO