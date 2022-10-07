Read full article on original website
Md. Launches Nation’s First State Fly Fishing Trail
Last week, Maryland launched America’s first statewide Fly Fishing Trail, a collection of 48 sites including two in each county and two more in the City of Baltimore. The trail is a product of Fish & Hunt Maryland, a partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Commerce that “promotes fishing, hunting and shooting sports…to increase the economic impact of tourism in Maryland via the state’s abundant natural resources.” The Trail is divided into five regions, Western Maryland, Central Maryland, Capital Region, Eastern Shore, and Southern Maryland.
Shorebird Success: Manmade “Island” Draws Largest Breeding Colony of Endangered Birds
A new tool to conserve endangered waterbird populations in Maryland’s Coastal Bays has proven to be a smash hit. A floating manmade “island” built with a wood frame, the first of its kind in the region, was deployed last year as a shared project of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Its purpose? To provide a nesting site for three of Maryland’s state-listed endangered waterbirds: the common tern, royal tern and black skimmer.
Volunteers Won’t Give up on Oysters in St. Mary’s Co. Waterway
Some Southern Marylanders refuse to give up on bringing oysters back to their local waters. On Sept. 10, volunteers teamed up to plant an estimated 1 million juvenile oysters, or spat, on a sanctuary reef in Breton Bay, an offshoot of the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County. Breton...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Giant Rodents Eradicated on Md. Eastern Shore
State and federal wildlife officials are declaring a rare victory over an invasive pest in Maryland. After more than 20 years of effort, they announced Sept. 16 that the state is officially free of nutrias, a species of giant rodents that once numbered in the thousands on the Eastern Shore.
Game Bird Stamp Contest Calls for Artists
If you love to capture the Bay’s wildlife through photography or art, this contest is for you. One skilled local artist’s work will be chosen for Maryland’s next Migratory Game Bird Stamp. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting artists to submit up to three original...
Two Boaters Die in Vessel Collision During Va. Bass Fishing Tournament
Two boaters died and two others were thrown overboard but rescued on Saturday in what appears to have been a head-on collision at speed between two vessels in a narrow curve with limited visibility in the lower end of Virginia’s Lake Chesdin. The lake, known for good bass fishing,...
Think Before You Shrink
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging owners of small boats to “Think Before You Shrink” this year, and convert to reusable materials for their winter covering. The goal is to reduce plastic waste and alleviate disposal issues caused by removing shrink wrap every spring. Semi-custom, reusable...
Eastern Shore Chicken Plant to Pay $700K in Pollution Penalties
Maryland regulators and three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering plant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that has been repeatedly cited over the years for polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary. Under the terms of a consent decree made public on Sept. 12,...
EPA Heralds Improved Bay Water Quality for Clean Water Act’s 50th Anniversary
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1972’s landmark Clean Water Act with a nationwide tour, and this week federal leaders stopped in Maryland to highlight improvements to the Chesapeake Bay. On Monday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Foxa...
Get a Sneak Peek of Md.-Produced Films Chronicling Lives of Tubman, Douglass
A pair of new documentaries breaks new ground on the lives of Maryland’s two most famous abolitionists, relying on experts right here on the Bay. And you can get a first look before they air on TV. Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are described as towering figures in the...
VIDEO: Bay Bridge Automated Lane Closures Ready to Launch
While Maryland studies different aspects of building a new Bay Bridge span to solve the traffic nightmare that occurs most weekends, there’s a more immediate change coming that could help streamline things a bit on the bridge. Starting this fall, the Maryland Transportation Authority will (MDTA) will use automatically-deployed...
