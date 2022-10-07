ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Md. Launches Nation’s First State Fly Fishing Trail

Last week, Maryland launched America’s first statewide Fly Fishing Trail, a collection of 48 sites including two in each county and two more in the City of Baltimore. The trail is a product of Fish & Hunt Maryland, a partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Commerce that “promotes fishing, hunting and shooting sports…to increase the economic impact of tourism in Maryland via the state’s abundant natural resources.” The Trail is divided into five regions, Western Maryland, Central Maryland, Capital Region, Eastern Shore, and Southern Maryland.
Shorebird Success: Manmade “Island” Draws Largest Breeding Colony of Endangered Birds

A new tool to conserve endangered waterbird populations in Maryland’s Coastal Bays has proven to be a smash hit. A floating manmade “island” built with a wood frame, the first of its kind in the region, was deployed last year as a shared project of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Its purpose? To provide a nesting site for three of Maryland’s state-listed endangered waterbirds: the common tern, royal tern and black skimmer.
Giant Rodents Eradicated on Md. Eastern Shore

State and federal wildlife officials are declaring a rare victory over an invasive pest in Maryland. After more than 20 years of effort, they announced Sept. 16 that the state is officially free of nutrias, a species of giant rodents that once numbered in the thousands on the Eastern Shore.
Game Bird Stamp Contest Calls for Artists

If you love to capture the Bay’s wildlife through photography or art, this contest is for you. One skilled local artist’s work will be chosen for Maryland’s next Migratory Game Bird Stamp. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting artists to submit up to three original...
Think Before You Shrink

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging owners of small boats to “Think Before You Shrink” this year, and convert to reusable materials for their winter covering. The goal is to reduce plastic waste and alleviate disposal issues caused by removing shrink wrap every spring. Semi-custom, reusable...
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

