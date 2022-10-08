ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Buffalo, NY
Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
Q 105.7

The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York

As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
MUSIC
CNY News

Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home In Upstate New York?

How in the world is one home in Upstate New York, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln connected?. The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could Upcoming Deadline Delay Construction On Bills’ New Stadium

Part of the negotiation on the Bills' new stadium included a deadline to agree on a Community Benefits Agreement. What happens if they don't meet it?. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Resurgence Brewing Releases Special Eric Wood Beer

Eric Wood traded in his pads for a microphone here but he's still very much a part of Bills Mafia. This weekend they'll celebrate him with beer. Eric Wood was a member of the Buffalo Bills from 2009 until 2017 when he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. He is still a beloved member of Bills Mafia and will be honored a couple of ways this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State

Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
PETS
Power 93.7 WBLK

