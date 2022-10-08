Read full article on original website
Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
New York residents are set to receive stimulus checks worth $270 this month.
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City scrambles to assist migrants in the crossfire of what Mayor Eric Adams is calling a humanitarian crisis “that will affect everyone in this city,” migrant families who recently crossed the Mexico-U.S. border are now huddled in a Staten Island hotel.
As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Customers should prepare to pay more to heat their home this winter. It could cost more than $1,000 between November and March, according to National Fuel. This is the highest since 2008. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Beloved Community Center...
How in the world is one home in Upstate New York, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln connected?. The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Not only did the Bills win, they smoked the Steelers 38-3 in a game that featured a ton of NFL firsts for players on the Buffalo Bills squad. Rookies, James Cook...
London — Brian Daboll was fired up Sunday morning. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator came charging off the field in London after a stunning 27-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Daboll’s Giants are now 4-1. The Packers are 3-2. Daboll took over as the Giants head...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for an additional $3.2 billion in the upcoming budget to fund programs that would combat this growing problem.
Part of the negotiation on the Bills' new stadium included a deadline to agree on a Community Benefits Agreement. What happens if they don't meet it?. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
Eric Wood traded in his pads for a microphone here but he's still very much a part of Bills Mafia. This weekend they'll celebrate him with beer. Eric Wood was a member of the Buffalo Bills from 2009 until 2017 when he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. He is still a beloved member of Bills Mafia and will be honored a couple of ways this weekend.
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Orchard Park may be home to the Bills, but there’s no room at the inn, or for that matter, no inn for out of town fans to pay a visit. One leader says that hurts the town’s economic impact
