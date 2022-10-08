Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule
The 2022 MLB playoffs saw the Wild Card Series live up to its name with everything from colossal comebacks and walk-off blasts to lights-out pitching and brilliant offense. Could the Divisional Series be even better? Yes, actually. The stakes are higher, the competition is greater and the rosters feature some...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Division Series Picks and Predictions
Home-field advantage turned out to be a disadvantage in the wild-card round of Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason, as three of the four road teams managed to advance to the ALDS/NLDS. Will things work out better for the teams who got to take the past few days off to relax...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA
New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. "It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group." The Mets could lose several key players...
Bleacher Report
Updated Takes on the 2022 MLB Postseason Heading into Division Series
Because it's but one round out of four in the Major League Baseball postseason, it's not the best idea to read too much into what happened in the Wild Card Series. Yet for the sake of looking at the Division Series with fresh eyes, we've done it anyway. MLB @MLB.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Will Try to Re-Sign Star to Contract That's 'Within Reason'
The biggest question surrounding the New York Mets after the disappointing failure to win the NL East and a quick exit out of the playoffs at the hands of the San Diego Padres is whether the team will be able to keep the band together. Players like ace Jacob deGrom—who...
Bleacher Report
David Robertson off of Phillies' NLDS Roster After Suffering Injury Celebrating HR
Veteran reliever David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies' roster for the National League Division Series:. Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Thomson described him as "devastated" and "very disappointed." Harper...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: DJ LeMahieu's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Likely out for Year
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was left off the American League Divisional Series roster as he recovers from a foot fracture, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Though he's not ruled out for future rounds, Sherman reported it is a "difficult road to play again this...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing
Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says
The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Evan Longoria to Receive $5M Contract Buyout Despite Wanting to Stay
Evan Longoria reportedly wants to stay put, but the San Francisco Giants may not be as keen on the idea. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Longoria prefers to remain with the National League West team for one more season, but the Giants "have no plans to pick up his $13 million option and will instead pay a $5 million buyout."
Bleacher Report
The Miracle Mariners and Top Takeaways from MLB's Wild Card Round
With three series ending in sweeps on Saturday and the fourth ending in historic fashion on Sunday night, suffice it to say that the wild-card round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs was, well, wild. Since we know a whole lot more than we did before the first round...
Bleacher Report
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract
The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.
Bleacher Report
Report: Angels Expected to Sell for 'at Least $3B' to Set 'Record Price' for MLB Team
Whoever purchases the Los Angeles Angels will have managing control of the Major League Baseball team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and that is reportedly worth a record-breaking price. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the American League West team is expected to be sold for at least $3...
