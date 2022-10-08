ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule

The 2022 MLB playoffs saw the Wild Card Series live up to its name with everything from colossal comebacks and walk-off blasts to lights-out pitching and brilliant offense. Could the Divisional Series be even better? Yes, actually. The stakes are higher, the competition is greater and the rosters feature some...
MLB Playoffs 2022: Division Series Picks and Predictions

Home-field advantage turned out to be a disadvantage in the wild-card round of Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason, as three of the four road teams managed to advance to the ALDS/NLDS. Will things work out better for the teams who got to take the past few days off to relax...
Updated Takes on the 2022 MLB Postseason Heading into Division Series

Because it's but one round out of four in the Major League Baseball postseason, it's not the best idea to read too much into what happened in the Wild Card Series. Yet for the sake of looking at the Division Series with fresh eyes, we've done it anyway. MLB @MLB.
Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says

The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
The Miracle Mariners and Top Takeaways from MLB's Wild Card Round

With three series ending in sweeps on Saturday and the fourth ending in historic fashion on Sunday night, suffice it to say that the wild-card round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs was, well, wild. Since we know a whole lot more than we did before the first round...
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Don't Intend to Trade Star After 1-Year, $30M Contract

The Los Angeles Angels franchise is facing a sea of uncertainty as owner Arte Moreno explores a sale, but Shohei Ohtani is there to stay. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels have no plan on exploring a trade for their two-way star after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $30 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.
