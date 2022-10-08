Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
Rock Port snaps skid, looks for two in a row against South Holt
(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston. The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
UMKC picked sixth in women's preseason poll from Summit League, Omaha 10th
(Omaha) -- The UMKC and Omaha women are picked sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Summit League Basketball Preseason Poll. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite in the league, receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. UMKC’s RaVon Nero was tabbed to the All-Summit Preseason Second Team. View...
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA
(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
Creighton's Sis picked as Big East Offensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton sophomore Norah Sis has been picked as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Sis averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, 1.75 digs, 0.25 aces and hit .275 efficiency to lead the Bluejays to a pair of road wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Malvern, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Malvern. The Griswold High School football team will have a game with East Mills Jr. Sr. High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Griswold High School football team will have a game with East Mills Jr. Sr. High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
