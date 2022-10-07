Read full article on original website
No. 23 Bulldogs Top No. 25 Arkansas for Third Straight Win
STARKVILLE – No. 23 Mississippi State picked up its third consecutive win with a convincing 40-17 victory over No. 25 Arkansas. The Bulldogs struck early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, scored the game's first 21 points and led by at least two scores for most of the day.
Three Weeks Wrapped In Maroon And White
STARKVILLE – There is no place like home. If you ever doubt that, always think back to the last three weeks of Mississippi State football. The last three weeks have seen the Bulldogs host three different opponents – including a pair of Top 25 foes. The end result? MSU has a three-game winning streak over the course of which the Dawgs outscored the opposition 127-55.
Rogers Sets SEC Career Completions Record
STARKVILLE – With all the media coverage and social media in society today, it's hard to close in on a record quietly. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers had barely gotten off the field after beating Texas A&M last week when he learned he was only six completions shy of Aaron Murray's career Southeastern Conference mark.
Live Drive: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State looks for a third win in a row as the No. 23 Bulldogs host No. 25 Arkansas in an 11 a.m. game at Davis Wade Stadium. The game is set to be televised by SEC Network. However, you can also keep it right here for the latest updates from Starkville including highlights, exclusive photos and commentary. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order, so the newest updates can be found first. Refresh your page for the very latest.
