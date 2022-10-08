ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

theScore

DeGrom: Crossed my mind that wild-card start could be last with Mets

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom had more on his mind than just pitching during Saturday's 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The 34-year-old, who earned the win in Game 2 thanks to an eight-strikeout performance, said the start potentially being his last for the franchise crossed his mind.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets, Jacob deGrom force Game 3 vs. Padres

NEW YORK — In an elimination game, it was the New York Mets’ stars who came to play and forced a Game 3. The Mets turned to Jacob deGrom to save their season, and he responded with a gutsy performance. Barreling down without his best stuff, deGrom lasted long enough to allow just two earned runs on five hits and record eight strikeouts across six innings and 99 pitches. It was hardly his best outing of the year, but it was clear that deGrom was determined to give his team the best shot to survive another day.
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
