Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Superstar Returning To The Company
Fans have seen a number of former WWE stars return to the company as of late and it looks like another former star is getting ready to make a comeback. This week on SmackDown WWE aired a new vignette which featured a women’s voice saying, “When the gods speak, I listen. We obey. Valhalla awaits.”
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
411mania.com
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Big E, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
Comments / 0