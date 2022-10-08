Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Sasha Banks Mentioned During Extreme Rules For The First Time Since WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She was also mentioned for the first time in months. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit...
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Her Flowers During DX Reunion On WWE Raw Season Premiere
Sean Waltman is a legend in the wrestling business. He along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and the late great Chyna was part of the legendary group called DX. As tonight happens to be the season premiere of WWE Raw, where DX will reunite to celebrate...
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title During WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States Championship with his open challenges on a weekly basis. The Almighty put his title on the line once again this week, but the outcome of the match went completely different from his previous title defenses. Bobby Lashley defended his United States...
NXT Star Set For WWE SmackDown This Week
Roxanne Perez was moments away from winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Mandy Rose until Cora Jade cost her the match during a previous episode of NXT. Roxanne Perez looks to even the odds by bringing a little help from WWE SmackDown this week. Cora Jade was interviewed by...
What Happened With Bobby Lashley After Brutal Brock Lesnar Attack On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. That being said, Bobby Lashley isn’t bulletproof. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United States Champion for...
DX Takes A Shot At Billy Gunn During WWE RAW Season Premiere
Billy Gunn may be in AEW these days, but that doesn’t mean his old friends in WWE have forgotten about him. Tonight’s Raw in Brooklyn featured a D-Generation X reunion. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac arrived in the ring during the show’s main event. Road Dogg did his usual intro but skipped the Billy Gunn part by letting the crowd say his name, prompting Corey Graves to say this:
Women Of Wrestling Fails To Break 300k Viewers With First Two Episodes
The pro wrestling world is always evolving, and that can open the door for new programming. The Women of Wrestling show recently started up, but how is their viewership doing?. Wrestlenomincs reported the ratings for the first episodes of WOW, and they have a lot to grow from at this point. It seems that less than 300k fans were interested in seeing what the program had to offer.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Company Ticket Sales
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome next year. The show is already a hit amongst fans and the ticket sales seem to be speaking the same thing. According to Fightful’s Paywall, over 25,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend for the show are concerned.
Triple H & Shawn Michaels Share Heartfelt Moment After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air
D-Generation X was an integral part of the Attitude Era, and helped revolutionized the business during the Monday Night Wars. The iconic stable returned to Raw tonight to celebrate their 25 years in the business. Triple H and Shawn Michaels shared a sweet moment after Raw went off the air...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
Saraya Accused Of Joining AEW Because WWE Doctors Wouldn’t Clear Her
Saraya was Paige in WWE, but she was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017. That life event for Saraya brought about a lot of changes in general. She remained relevant in other WWE roles for years after that, but she never wrestled again. The...
Karl Anderson Set To Wrap Things Up In NJPW After WWE Return
The Good Brothers returned to WWE this week for a shocking moment on RAW. They are officially back, but they also have things going on elsewhere. Karl Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion. He will face Hikuleo at NJPW’s Battle Autumn in Osaka event on November 5th. That being said, Anderson will do something that very few WWE Superstars are permitted to do as he wrestles for another company.
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Viewership Hits New Low For The Series
AEW Battle of The Belts IV aired this past Friday after AEW Rampage. The show was headline by FTR who defended their ROH Tag Team Titles against Gates of Agony. It looks like the numbers are now in for AEW Battle of the Belts IV. According to reports by ShowBuzzDaily, AEW Battle of The Belts IV drew in 317,000 viewers, making it the lowest viewed show amongst the series.
