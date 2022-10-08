Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nightly road closures near Greenfield Lake planned this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A five month project to repair the Greenfield Lake Spillway will lead to a lane closure for the next few nights. The first phase of the multi-month project will require closures of Burnett Boulevard between Carolina Beach Road and Greenfield Street this week between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.
WITN
Onslow County Schools principal of the year named
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning. Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010....
WECT
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension. No further details have been provided yet. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville Fire Department carries supplies to Florida Hurricane Ian victims
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a high-end category 4 storm, but victims of the tropical system are still struggling. Over the past week, the Whiteville Fire Department collected supplies from the community to carry to those...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington all-girls charter school celebrates International Day of the Girl
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington marked the 10th Anniversary of International Day of the Girl on Tuesday. This day is meant to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face worldwide. Students decorated classroom doors in their own unique ways to empower women...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
wcti12.com
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Fix all my water’: NCDEQ hosts well sampling info session at Roland Grise Middle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public information session about private well sampling for PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear area in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. About two dozen people showed up to the meeting held at Roland Grise Middle School Auditorium....
columbuscountynews.com
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw
More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local First Responders continue National Fallen Firefighters Weekend observances
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This past weekend was National Fallen Firefighter’s Weekend, and this week, observances continue. The National Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located in Maryland at the National Fire Academy. But locally, there’s a memorial in Wilmington at the fire station at Empie Park. The local First...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, killing Tabor City man at Myrtle Beach Cookout
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – A Murrells Inlet man who shot and killed a Tabor City man at a Myrtle Beach Cookout in 2020 has been sentenced to two decades in prison. 25-year-old Niko Williams pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, according to Christopher D. Helms with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Comments / 0