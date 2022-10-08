ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
Yankton School Board to Consider School Land Purchase

The next step in the development of the early childhood learning center in Yankton is finding a location for it. Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle says they are narrowing the possibilities…..https://on.soundcloud.com/rjhqr. Kindle says they need a good sized location…..https://on.soundcloud.com/sD7Gc. Kindle says they have had confidential negotiations on...
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital

Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Charles Taggart

He passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
What is the Hunter’s Moon?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
