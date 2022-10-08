Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
dakotanewsnow.com
Judge temporarily stops slaughterhouse operation until votes are tallied
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a press release, Smart Growth Sioux Falls said they applaud Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson for upholding state law and putting a temporary halt to Wholestone Farms and City of Sioux Falls’ efforts to construct a new slaughterhouse within city limits. The...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
kelo.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
wnax.com
Yankton School Board to Consider School Land Purchase
The next step in the development of the early childhood learning center in Yankton is finding a location for it. Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle says they are narrowing the possibilities…..https://on.soundcloud.com/rjhqr. Kindle says they need a good sized location…..https://on.soundcloud.com/sD7Gc. Kindle says they have had confidential negotiations on...
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Charles Taggart
He passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
KELOLAND TV
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
dakotanewsnow.com
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
