Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv dismisses ‘nonsense’ Kremlin investigation into Crimea bridge attack
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
Clayton News Daily
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, American political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of political consulting firm Eurasia...
First, ‘Nazis’, now ‘terrorists’: Putin’s latest campaign stems from desperation | Simon Smith
In their vicious efforts to extinguish Ukraine, the Russians have reached an unprecedented state of weakness and cluelessness, says former Ukraine ambassador Simon Smith
Clayton News Daily
What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
First Thing: WHO chief urges action to tackle ‘devastating’ long Covid
Calls for sustained efforts to help people experiencing ‘prolonged suffering’. Plus, Saudi Arabia to face consequences
Polish oil pipe hit by leak as EU ministers tackle energy crisis
WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe added to concerns about energy security on Wednesday, while European Union ministers worked on proposals to address the fuel crisis facing the continent heading into winter.
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton News Daily
What Is a Soft Landing? Definition, Explanation & Example
Statistics tell us that when it comes to flying, the most dangerous part is landing. As an airplane makes its final descent, much skill is required by the pilot to battle the wind, line up with the right runway, roll out the landing gear, and let the wheels safely touch the ground. Unlike at cruising altitudes, the pilot has less time to react to any problems since the airplane is approaching the ground and moving fast.
Clayton News Daily
Asian Chipmakers: Taiwan Semi, Samsung Retreat
Semiconductor stocks in Asia plummeted on Tuesday as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor lost billions of dollars in market cap as the competition between the U.S. and China heats up. The sector has lost over $240 billion in market value since Oct. 6 as trade restrictions, lower demand and an oversupply...
Clayton News Daily
New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their cows' burps and farts
A burp or fart at the dinner table might land you in trouble -- but if you're a cow or sheep in New Zealand, it might land your owner a hefty tax bill. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that her government will push ahead with a proposal to make farmers pay for their livestock's emissions in a bid to combat climate change.
Clayton News Daily
Meta calls out news outlet, says it published stories based on fabricated documents
It is not unusual for Meta to aggressively push back on articles. And it's not unusual for publications to stand by the stories Meta pushes back on. But the situation that has unfolded over the past 24 hours between Meta and The Wire, a major Indian nonprofit news website, is extraordinary.
Clayton News Daily
TikTok wants to open warehouses
While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon's playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
Clayton News Daily
Aged 97, Malaysia's former leader Mahathir Mohamad is running for parliament again
Malaysia's 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad is to run for parliament in the country's looming general election, but is remaining tight-lipped on whether he could be prime minister for a third time. Mahathir, who was hospitalized earlier this year with a heart condition, said Tuesday he will defend his seat...
Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker why she's done with Dems, Biden defends his son Hunter and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Trump news – live: Supreme Court asked to stay out of Mar-a-Lago case, as Tulsi Gabbard tipped for VP
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US solicitor general said Justice Clarence Thomas should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.It comes as Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to quit the Democratic Party left various...
Comments / 0