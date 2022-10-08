Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sweet ‘n Tangy Ranch Beans
1 – 16 oz. can kidney beans, rinsed and drained. -In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine all the ingredients. -Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sloppy Joe Nachos
1 – 12 oz. package of tortilla chips. -In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Add Sloppy Joe sauce; cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes (or until heated through). -Arrange tortilla chips on a serving plate. Top with meat mixture, cheese, and olives.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elwood
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Elwood. Elwood is an adult male Beagle. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Elwood is friendly and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Bargain Outlet to Close for the Season October 15
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet will close for the season, on Saturday, October 15, and will reopen next spring. Stop in and find great deals on items to finish those fall and winter projects. You will find a large variety of new materials and construction items at a fraction of the retail price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Running for His Life: Clarion-Limestone Sophomore Logan Lutz Uses Cross Country to Keep a Longterm Lower Back Condition Strong
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Running is more than just a passion for Logan Lutz. It may very well be the thing that is keeping him functional. (Clarion-Limestone sophomore Logan Lutz, left, runs during a cross country meet against North Clarion last week/photo by Lisa Standfest) In May of 2012,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Seriously Injured, Life-Flighted After Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his vehicle slammed into a tree off State Route 219 on Sunday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, on State Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Non-CDL Drivers
Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location. This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store. Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed. Responsibilities:. Greeting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 53
MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old man was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle accident on State Route 53 in Morris Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, October 8, on State Route 53 (Morrisdale Allport Highway), in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant
Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant. Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Bailor Found Guilty But Mentally Ill in 2020 Hyde Stabbing Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – It took a jury about 20 minutes on Friday to find a man accused of attempted homicide guilty but mentally ill for a stabbing that occurred in Hyde in Aug. 2020. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, who...
Comments / 0