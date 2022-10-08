Read full article on original website
NATO, partners to discuss bolstering Ukraine air defence
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defences, after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv dismisses ‘nonsense’ Kremlin investigation into Crimea bridge attack
Five Russian citizens among arrests as part of FSB investigation, according to Russian media
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south, while welcoming the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.
Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker why she's done with Dems, Biden defends his son Hunter and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Polish oil pipe hit by leak as EU ministers tackle energy crisis
WARSAW/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A leak on a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe added to concerns about energy security on Wednesday, while European Union ministers worked on proposals to address the fuel crisis facing the continent heading into winter.
Europe turns to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas
European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as they try to replace Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine
What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party...
Trump news – live: Supreme Court asked to stay out of Mar-a-Lago case, as Tulsi Gabbard tipped for VP
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US solicitor general said Justice Clarence Thomas should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.It comes as Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to quit the Democratic Party left various...
