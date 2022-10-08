ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reuters

NATO, partners to discuss bolstering Ukraine air defence

KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defences, after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
AFP

Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south, while welcoming the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington. 
Clayton News Daily

What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court asked to stay out of Mar-a-Lago case, as Tulsi Gabbard tipped for VP

The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US solicitor general said Justice Clarence Thomas should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.It comes as Tulsi Gabbard’s decision to quit the Democratic Party left various...
