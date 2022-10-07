Read full article on original website
Related
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Billboard
The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’
Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition
Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mila Kunis slams standing ovation for Will Smith at Oscars after slap: 'Insane to me'
Mila Kunis slammed the standing ovation that Will Smith got at the 2022 Oscars ceremony following his slapping of Chris Rock, calling it "insane."
With Support From Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Tinashe and More, HeadCount Registers Nearly 150,000 Voters as Midterms Heat Up
Of all the issues currently threatening U.S. democracy, attacks on the voting system may be the most severe. Yet as the 2020 election showed, despite those threats, the system can still work — and the best thing people can do is, in order, vote, and get involved. Leading the charge for the music industry for the past 18 years is HeadCount, the not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that you’ve probably seen at any number of concerts, registering voters at a table in the venue’s lobby or merch areas at festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and many more. With support from Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé,...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lee England, Jr. takes us "Beyond"
(October 10, 2022) With strong symphonic sweeps and African percussion pulsating across quasi-house beats, Lee England, Jr does the unimaginable on his latest single “Beyond.” On the self-penned and produced track, the celebrated violin virtuoso (often dubbed The Soul Violinist) revamps the gospel hymn “This Little Light of Mine” inside an oasis of tranquil R&B.
BET
New Music Monday: Quavo & Takeoff, Jazmine Sullivan, And Ty Dolla $ign Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Kanye West Reportedly Locked Out Of Twitter Account
On Saturday, Instagram deleted posts and restricted the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the social media platform’s policies. Now, his Twitter account is in a similar predicament. According to CBS News, the rapper and fashion entrepreneur was locked out “due to a...
Polygon
Beat Saber’s Lizzo pack actually includes all the best Lizzo songs
The VR rhythm game Beat Saber is getting additional DLC that will add nine tracks from pop sensation Lizzo to the game. It will be released on Thursday and allow players to dance along to hit tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” The pack will be available to purchase in its entirety for $11.99 or $1.99 per song.
Comments / 0