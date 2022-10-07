ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Shine My Crown

Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson

The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Billboard

The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Variety

With Support From Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Tinashe and More, HeadCount Registers Nearly 150,000 Voters as Midterms Heat Up

Of all the issues currently threatening U.S. democracy, attacks on the voting system may be the most severe. Yet as the 2020 election showed, despite those threats, the system can still work — and the best thing people can do is, in order, vote, and get involved. Leading the charge for the music industry for the past 18 years is HeadCount, the not-for-profit, non-partisan organization that you’ve probably seen at any number of concerts, registering voters at a table in the venue’s lobby or merch areas at festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and many more. With support from Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé,...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lee England, Jr. takes us "Beyond"

(October 10, 2022) With strong symphonic sweeps and African percussion pulsating across quasi-house beats, Lee England, Jr does the unimaginable on his latest single “Beyond.” On the self-penned and produced track, the celebrated violin virtuoso (often dubbed The Soul Violinist) revamps the gospel hymn “This Little Light of Mine” inside an oasis of tranquil R&B.
BET

Kanye West Reportedly Locked Out Of Twitter Account

On Saturday, Instagram deleted posts and restricted the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the social media platform’s policies. Now, his Twitter account is in a similar predicament. According to CBS News, the rapper and fashion entrepreneur was locked out “due to a...
Polygon

Beat Saber’s Lizzo pack actually includes all the best Lizzo songs

The VR rhythm game Beat Saber is getting additional DLC that will add nine tracks from pop sensation Lizzo to the game. It will be released on Thursday and allow players to dance along to hit tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” The pack will be available to purchase in its entirety for $11.99 or $1.99 per song.
